ProMotion screen will be exclusive to “iPhones 14 Pro”, says Ross Young – MacMagazine

In the last week, we were surprised by Jeff Pu’s latest predictions: according to the analyst, the entire line of “iPhones 14” would be equipped with screens ProMotion, with variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. Because the analyst Ross Young arrived today with discordant information to lower our expectations a little.

Responding to a question from a follower on Twitter, Young was categorical in stating: there is no prediction of “non-Pro iPhones 14” receiving ProMotion screens. The reason, according to the analyst, is the lack of capacity of the BOE (Apple supplier) in producing LTPO-type displays , required for the technology, in sufficient quantity for the entire line of upcoming iPhones.

No since BOE doesn’t have enough LTPO capacity and have yet to ship any LTPO panels. Would be quite risky. Maybe in 2023… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 15, 2022 Any expectations that non-Pro iPhones 14 will get 120Hz ProMotion displays this year?

No, because BOE does not have enough LTPO production capacity and has not yet shipped a single LTPO screen. It would be very risky. Maybe in 2023…

BOE, for those who haven’t been following along, is on an upward trajectory in supplying OLED displays to Apple. Samsung Display remains Apple’s main partner in this area, but the Chinese company has received increasing orders year after year, and is expected to overtake LG as the second largest supplier of OLED to Cupertino by 2023 – which matches the forecasts of Young made above.

In any case, the prospect of “non-Pro iPhones 14” with 120Hz displays seems to be overly optimistic. It’s worth noting that Young is an analyst with very solid sources in the world of screens and imaging technologies, so his predictions — at least initially — overlap with Pu’s.

New iPhone SE in 2023?

In addition to the “iPhones 14,” Young also shared his updated predictions about the future of the iPhone. iPhone SE — and which more or less match the expectations of the rumor industry in general.

Next SE model is rumored to be called SE+ 5G and will have a 4.7″ LCD. Previously said the next SE model, SE3, would either have a 5.7″ or a 6.1″ display. It is now looking like it will be 5.7″. May be launched in 2023 rather than 2024. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 17, 2022 Rumors that the next iPhone SE will be called “SE+ 5G” and will have a 4.7-inch LCD screen. Earlier, I said that the future “SE3″ would have a 5.7 or 6.1 inch screen. Now it looks like it will be 5.7”, really. The release [da 4ª geração] could be in 2023 instead of 2024.

According to the analyst, Apple will launch an updated version of the current SE later this year, with the same design, screen and features – the main novelty would be the arrival of 5G and, possibly, a processor update.

According to Young’s sources, the news would be so small that Apple would not even consider this year’s launch a new generation of SE: according to the analyst, the new device could be called “iPhone SE + 5G”.

The big news in the line, according to Young, would be reserved for the following years. According to the analyst, the fourth generation of the iPhone SE should have a 5.7 inch screen and it could be launched as early as 2023 — and not in 2024, as previously predicted.

Concept of “iPhone SE 3”

Young did not comment, but it is assumed that this future generation would already arrive with the current design language of iPhones, with an edge-to-edge screen, notch (or something like that) and no Home button.

On the other hand, the idea of ​​a future iPhone SE with a 5.7″ screen causes some strangeness. As is well known, the idea of ​​the SE line is to reuse old iPhone designs (with more modern innards) and, with that, offer an updated experience at a lower cost; no iPhone to date, however, had a 5.7″ screen — the closest to that were the iPhones X and XS, with 5.8″ screens.

It remains, therefore, to wait.

