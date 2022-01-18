PS3 games appear for sale on PS5

At the beginning of the week, the Sony has filed a new backwards compatibility patent for the company’s new generation console and now some games from Playstation 3 started showing up at the store PlayStation 5.

In most of them, when viewing the old console game in the new generation console store, the player is directed to the PlayStation now, but, dead or alive 5 is displaying its eigenvalue (£7.99 according to the website VGC).

Other users on social media also reported seeing some other games for PS3 listed in the store PS5 with their own purchase prices as bejeweled, Prince of Persia, The Forgotten Sands and The Two Thrones.

However, the purchase of these games is not — at least for now — not allowed. Of course it could be a mistake, but interestingly, dead or alive 5 is not available on PlayStation Now in Europe (but it has its own price!).

And the games appear right after Mark Cerny, architect of PlayStation 5, having filed a new patent for backward compatibility is quite suggestive and, of course, conclusive. This has led many people to speculate that perhaps the Sony has finally developed a solution for older titles and could soon expand its next-gen console’s compatibility support.

These news also come after a report was released in December by the website Bloomberg, stating that a service competing with the Xbox Game Pass called “Spartacus” would be being prepared by the PlayStation.

The service would combine the current services of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now to phase out Now and spread as one.

the head of Sony Interactive entertainment, Jim Ryan, has already said, in an interview, that the subscription model would be unsustainable for the PlayStation Studios because they often see their primary game budgets grow to “well over $100 million”.