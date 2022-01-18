PS5 and Xbox Series GTA 5 could be delayed to May 2022

Development problems may delay the arrival of the game promised for March

Although Grand Theft Auto V can be played through backwards compatibility on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, Rockstar is preparing a new edition of the title focused on current generation consoles. However, fans of the series eager for the expected performance boost may have to wait a little longer to play it.

While the release of Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced is still scheduled for March, the dataminer Matheusvictorbr guarantees that it should be postponed. On ResetEra and on his personal Twitter account, he stated that the development process was more complicated than expected, which can result in a release in April or May of this year.

This wouldn’t be the first time the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version of the game has been delayed. the title was announced by Rockstar Games at a Sony presentation held in June 2020, bringing the release promise to November 11, 2021 — date that was changed in September of the same year.

GTA V Expanded and Enhanced promises 4K resolution and 60 FPS

While Rockstar Games promised that Grand Theft Auto: Expanded and Enhanced would be released in March 2022, So far the company has not set an exact date for this to happen.. While the enhanced version of the game does not arrive, the developer continues to invest in new updates for the mode. GTA Online.

A leak from PlayStation Germany indicates that the game must be able to run at 60 frames per second in 4K resolution in its version for current consoles. The improved performance will be accompanied by visual updates and several technical improvements that promise to make the most of what current hardware offers.



As the new version of Grand Theft Auto V is being released in partnership with Sony, whoever acquires the title on PlayStation 5 should gain some advantages. According to Rockstar, the GTA Online mode can be redeemed for free on the platform during the three months after launch of the new version, and whoever already enjoys the PlayStation 4 version of the online mode (and has a PS Plus subscription) must win GTA$1,000,000 per month until the game arrives on the latest console.

