Quantum silicon processor built atom by atom

electronics

Technological Innovation Website Editor – 01/17/2022

Schematic of the technique for embedding individual atoms in a silicon wafer one by one – each becomes a qubit.

[Imagem: University of Melbourne]

Doping take by take

A team from Australia and Germany took the doping technique to the extreme, an improvement sufficient for this standard microelectronics method to be used in the construction of quantum computers as well.

Doping consists of introducing “impurities” – atoms of another chemical element – into semiconductors, such as silicon or germanium, in order to adjust the properties of electronic components to the operating needs of each one.

Alexander Jakob and his colleagues have developed a technique that allows you to insert atoms into a wafer of silicon or other semiconductor, but with unprecedented precision: The atoms are inserted individually, one after the other, in a completely controllable way.

Today, the implantation of atoms in silicon is a largely random process, where the silicon wafer is bathed in the element to be implanted, called a dopant – each atom of the dopant is implanted in a random pattern, like raindrops on a window.

In simple terms, the team replaced the very fine tip of a scanning microscope, typically capable of touching a material atom by atom, with a flat iron with a nanohole, thick enough to let an atom through.

The flat iron is then positioned over the place where you want to implant the atom and a beam of the dopant is fired over it. As the hole only allows one atom to pass, it is deposited precisely at the planned location.

One click for each tome

The apparatus created by the team makes it possible to create patterns on a large scale, with precisely defined and precisely located numbers of atoms. And all on silicon chips, taking advantage of all the technology already developed for silicon computers for quantum computing.

“We use advanced technology developed for sensitive X-ray detectors and a special atomic force microscope, originally developed for the Rosetta space mission, along with a comprehensive computer model for the trajectory of ions implanted in silicon, developed in collaboration with our colleagues. in Germany,” described Jakob of the University of Melbourne.

The team found that the kinetic energy of the atom, as it penetrates the silicon crystal and dissipates its energy by friction, can be measured, and so they used this signal to generate a small audible click, which signals in real time that the technique is working. for each tome individually.

“We could ‘hear’ the electronic click as each atom landed at one of 10,000 locations on our prototype device. Our vision is to use this technique to build a very, very large-scale quantum device,” added Professor David Jamieson.

The precision achieved with the atomic implant is impressive.

[Imagem: Alexander M. Jakob et al. – 10.1002/adma.202103235]

Large scale quantum processors

The advantage of quantitatively and spatially controlled deposition is that atoms can be controlled so that their quantum states can be manipulated, coupled and read.

That is, each atom can be used as a fully functional qubit and isolated from the others. There are already prototype quantum processors like this, but the atoms are in random patterns, and researchers have to test one by one to see which ones work as a qubit and still be lucky that the one that works well doesn’t have a neighbor to get in the way. .

“We believe that, ultimately, we will be able to make large-scale machines based on single-atom quantum bits using our method and taking advantage of manufacturing techniques that the semiconductor industry has perfected,” Jamieson concluded.

Bibliography: Article: Deterministic Shallow Dopant Implantation in Silicon with Detection Confidence Upper-Bound to 99.85% by IonSolid Interactions

Authors: Alexander M. Jakob, Simon G. Robson, Vivien Schmitt, Vincent Mourik, Matthias Posselt, Daniel Spemann, Brett C. Johnson, Hannes R. Firgau, Edwin Mayes, Jeffrey C. McCallum, Andrea Morello, David N. Jamieson

Magazine: Advanced Materials

DOI: 10.1002/adma.202103235

Other news about:

more topics