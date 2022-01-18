Question “can you drink after the vaccine” leads Google ranking in Brazil

That there are a lot of questions around covid-19, the mutations of the coronavirus and all the procedures around the disease, we already know. But he had a big doubt that moved the Brazilian to Google: “can you drink after the vaccine?”. This was the most asked question in the last twelve months, according to the search engine itself.

Alone, it represented 36% of searches, with residents of the states of Sergipe, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Espírito Santo and Rio Grande do Norte the ones that searched the most.

“What is the best vaccine?” was the second most popular question among Brazilians about the immunizing agent.

Google ranked the 100 most searched phrases about the vaccine and found that 44 of them were related to practical aspects, such as “when will I be vaccinated” and “where to get the vaccine”, or to the rules for receiving the immunizer, such as “what is comorbidity ” and “those who had covid can get a vaccine”.

There was also a lot of interest in information about the progress of the vaccination campaign in the country, with the questions: “how is vaccination in Brazil” and “what are the covid vaccines”.

How to register to receive the vaccine gathered 11 of the 100 most frequently asked questions about vaccination. And with this interest came the questions: “how to register for the vaccine” and “what is a street” — a term used to request a person’s address, where he lives.

The possible reactions caused by vaccines followed (“what to take for vaccine reaction” and “pain in the arm vaccine Pfizer what to do”, appear in the ranking).

Finally, searches for the word “comorbidity” grew by 730%. “Puérpura” increased 65%, “street”, 36% and “immunosuppressed”, 33%, in compared to the previous year.

Graph released by Google shows most searched words during vaccination Image: Disclosure / Google

After all, can you drink after the vaccine?

The interaction of drugs with alcohol is usually described in the package inserts of some drugs. In the case of vaccines against covid-19 available in Brazil, there is no express indication of this possible effect and not even Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) has issued guidance in this regard.

According to Flávia Bravo, director of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), moderate use of alcohol may not be an exclusion criterion for participants during vaccine safety and efficacy studies, because drinking from time to time is part of social life. So there is no guideline on that.

Bravo also explains that sporadic and rational consumption of alcoholic beverages does not cause chronic changes in the body capable of influencing the action of the vaccine.

20 most searched questions about vaccine in Brazil

1 – Can you drink after the vaccine?

2 – What is the best vaccine?

3 – Where to take the vaccine?

4 – Where is the vaccine?

5 – When will I be vaccinated?

6 – What is a patio?

7 – What is the best vaccine for Covid?

8 – What are immunosuppressed?

9 – What is comorbidity?

10- What is Fiocruz’s vaccine?

11- What are puerperal women?

12- What is a vaccine?

13- Can those who had covid get a vaccine?

14- Can you take the covid flu vaccine?

15- How to register to take the vaccine?

16- How to register the vaccine?

17- What are the covid vaccines?

18- What is an institutionalized person?

19- What vaccines are being applied in Brazil?

20- How is vaccination in Brazil?

20 most searched terms next to the vaccine

1 – covid vaccination

2 – vaccine schedule

3 – vaccine already

4 – pfizer vaccine

5 – astrazene vaccine

6 – vaccine registration

7 – vaccination schedule

8 – schedule covid vaccine

9 – vaccination list

10- oxford vaccine

11- covid vaccine registration

12- covid brazil vaccine

13- vaccination post

14- schedule covid vaccine

15- Fiocruz vaccine

16- Brazil vaccination

17- covid vaccination calendar

18- vaccine already registered

19- covid vaccine calendar

20- proof of vaccination