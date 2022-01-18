Rains arrive in Argentina over the weekend, but still poorly distributed….

Where has it rained in Argentina in the last 48 hours? All market participants are gathering this information to understand what the next few days of the 2021/22 crop will be like for the third largest producer of the oilseed in the world and, more than that, how conditions will continue to influence the evolution of quotations on the international market.

According to the maps of the National Meteorological Service (SMN) it is possible to observe that the rainfall of the weekend was poorly distributed, localized, however, it arrived with expressive and important volumes for important producing regions that were in need of humidity.

Entre Rios – where the worst drought in 60 years has been recorded – and downtown Santa Fé are examples of areas where good rainfall has been recorded. During Saturday and in the early hours of Sunday, the largest accumulations took place in the central east and northeast of Buenos Aires. The volumes varied between 20 and 50 mm, on average. Subsequently, from Sunday morning to Monday morning (17), volumes of 30 to 50 mm were recorded in parts of Entre Rios, central and south of Santa Fé, extreme south of Córdoba.

The maps below show the conditions. The first period on the left map and the second period on the right.

Maps: National Meteorological System

According to a report by the Cordoba Cereal Exchange, the province also recorded – in addition to the rains – the fall of hail in some production areas, which caused damage to some crops. “After six consecutive days of temperatures that exceeded 40ºC, relief arrived. Between January 15th and 17th, rains were registered that benefited a large part of the province”, informed the exchange.

[Agrometeorología] ?Cordoba During the weekend, were rains dispersed in the province registered? in some areas there were hailstorms that caused damage to crops ??? pic.twitter.com/pjCyXSzRGj — Cordoba Cereal Exchange (@BCCBA) January 17, 2022

The institution adds that forecasts for the period from January 17 to 23 indicate cloudy weather, with some scattered rains and a certain decline in temperatures.

MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE TRAVELS DROUGHT AREAS

Argentine Agriculture Minister Julián Dominguez toured areas that have been suffering from drought in the country and promised “concrete solutions” to producers who are suffering one of the worst droughts in recent decades. The Argentine corn and soybean crops have been constantly revised downwards, as well as the planting area, as happened with soybeans by the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange last Thursday (13).

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of Argentina

“We are working on concrete solutions for our producers. What President Alberto Fernández has told us is to update the emergency fund, a historic need and a request from producers,” said the minister. “We hope that in the next few hours the weather will ease the conditions, but what was lost, was lost. And now we have to work for the recovery of working capital”, he adds.

you can check in loco information about the Argentine crop on the Labhoro crop tour with Notícias Agrícolas. Know more!

>> Labhoro anticipates Crop Tour 21/22 in Argentina and Agricultural News will participate in the entourage

LOSS OF 13 MILLION T OF GRAINS

The Rosario Stock Exchange already projects a loss of 13 million tons of grain from the 2021/22 harvest in Argentina, 8 million less of corn and 5 million less of soy. The loss of revenue for the country is already estimated at US$ 2.93 billion, which could generate an impact of US$ 4.8 billion on Argentine GDP.

Below, see the full statement from the Rosario Stock Exchange:

EMERGENCY STATE

As the situation worsens in the countryside, politicians and leaders of trade associations are calling for a state of emergency to be declared in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Santa Fe and Entre Rios.

“Despite the rains registered in the last few hours, more than 70% of the rural core was severely affected by the lack of rain, the fall of the rivers and the intense heat wave that devastated the province. These extreme weather conditions hit the countryside hard, causing damages unrecoverable and complications in the harvest, which triggered the complaint of unions in the countryside”, said one of the political leaders of Buenos Aires.

Regarding Santa Fé, he also stated that this is a similar situation to the 2017/18 drought and highlighted not only the losses in Argentine production that year, but the effects that were felt by the economy and the foreign exchange market of the southern nation. American. “A similar scenario could be repeated this year, with the aggravating factor that the current context is profoundly worse than at that time”, said the politician. the portfolio of the National State, which shows how dependent we are on the agricultural economy”, he added.

With information from Infocampo and La Nacion