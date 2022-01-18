Rare post-Covid syndrome causes woman to stop breathing while sleeping

A year and a half ago, Dijane Silva tested positive for Covid-19 and did not know that he would experience challenging moments from that day onwards. After the illness, the 34-year-old woman suffered from Ondine syndrome – a rare neurological disorder that causes her to stop breathing while sleeping. She is a resident of Taquarana, in the countryside of Alagoas, 118 km from Maceió.

In August 2020, Dijane was admitted with shortness of breath to the Emergency Hospital. She was hospitalized for 20 days but returned the day after discharge after noticing that her breathing stopped when she fell asleep. The diagnosis came after ineffective treatments and several hospital transfers: Dijane’s respiratory disorder would be Ondine’s syndrome.

Since the discovery, the woman has needed help to breathe – which she has never needed in her life. She is held hostage by a device called a bipap, which works with a compressor that inflates the lungs. In addition, it is monitored 24 hours a day by a health team.

“It’s two liters of oxygen a night and a mechanical respirator. I can’t sleep without them”, Dijane tells Portal Uol.

Diagnosis

The discovery of the syndrome came from the hands of neurologist and researcher Fernando Gameleira. The specialist says that the disease developed post-Covid is unprecedented, and that the condition can also cause cognitive changes in the nerves and intestine.

“In the case of the syndrome, it has an alteration in these sensors that recognize the increase in carbon dioxide. And then she stops breathing and dies if she doesn’t use a respirator”, explains Gameleira.

The doctor also clarifies that normally, the person is already born with this syndrome. In some rare cases it can develop the disease after, for example, encephalitis, brain tumor or stroke.

“My impression is that she developed chronic encephalitis from Covid-19. Her prognosis is still uncertain: Dijane may need the respirator for her entire life, but we don’t know, because there may be some degree of reversal”, he declares.

Finally, the neurologist says that, until then, he had only seen cases like this in children, and very few. Adults with Ondine are very rare, as the syndrome can be fatal in those born with the disease.

life change

The syndrome completely transformed the patient’s life, starting with her own home. Dijane lived on a small farm, but to receive medical care had to move to the city. Currently, she has the visit of a multidisciplinary team composed of a doctor, physical therapist, nutritionist and nurse.

“What I think the syndrome bothers me the most is that I can’t go out, as I used to. I would like to go on weekends to my aunt’s house, who lives here in the city. Now I can’t do that because I have the oxygen machines and cylinders. I can even spend the day, but at night I have to be at home”, he says.

She says that, many times, she blamed herself for getting sick, and asked herself “where did I go wrong”, and if “this came because I didn’t put the alcohol on my hands or because I was in a crowded place?”. However, he says he accepted the disease after realizing that his case was no different from that of people who were also undergoing post-coronavirus treatment.

Today, Dijane is grateful for being alive and shares her suffering so that people can take care of themselves and not run the risk of going through what she went through. Since receiving the diagnosis, he says he has never lost faith.

“Thank God, the worst phase is over. I try not to think about the past. I just want to know from now on. What I really wanted was to find a treatment for it”, she concludes with emotion.

