Ray Fisher responds to new Joss Whedon lines on Justice League

Ray Fisher, who played the hero Cyborg in Justice League (2017), used the twitter to counter the director’s new lines Joss Whedon. In an interview with New York Magazine, the filmmaker denied allegations of abuse (which include allegations made by Fisher himself) and criticized the cast of the film from A.D. Specifically about the interpreter of Victor Stone, he claimed to have cut a good part of the arc starring the actor in the film because he “didn’t make sense” and defined it as “a bad actor in every sense of the word”.

In response, Fisher posted the following tweet: “Looks like Joss Whedon managed to direct an Endgame, after all. Rather than specifically touching on all the lies and antics of today, I’ll be celebrating the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tomorrow, the work continues.”. Check it out below.

understand the case

In July 2020, Ray Fisher accused Joss Whedon of being abusive on the set of Justice League, saying that he was supported in such acts by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, producers of the film. A few weeks later, the actor said he was collecting information against the director, who has received several accusations recently, including buffy actresses, on one firefly screenwriter and of Buffy and Angel series teams.

In the midst of all this, Fisher also began to speak out against the studio, saying that the president of DC Films, Walter Hamada, asked him to “take it easy” with Geoff Johns on his grievances. An internal investigation was opened to investigate the actor’s allegations and, in December, the WarnerMedia said that he completed the process and that “corrective actions” would be taken, without disclosing further details.

In any case, the question arose about the return of Ray Fisher to the role of Cyborg in cinemas. The actor is in the director’s cut Zack Snyder in Justice League, but has already confirmed that will not appear in the solo flash movie, as predicted.

Whedon took over the filming of Justice League after Snyder’s departure from the direction of family problems. The negative reaction surrounding the film spurred requests for the original version of the film, as much of the director’s planned material did not make it into the final version. After a long time, Warner confirmed the launch of Snyder Cut, which is now available on HBO Max.