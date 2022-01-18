Rede D’Or (RDOR3) is the company with the most mergers and acquisitions in the healthcare sector in recent years – Money Times

The companies of health filled the shopping cart in recent years. Since it started recording M&A movements (Fusions and acquisitions) of the sector, in 2001, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Where) issued 285 mergers involving the health insurance markets, according to the study published by the antitrust agency this month.

According to the survey by Cade, the volume of cases has increased significantly in the last four years, with 31 mergers per year. The peak was in 2020, with the agency registering 48 notifications.

Data show that the D’Or Network (RDOR3) was the company in the sector that stood out in mergers and acquisitions between 2018 and 2021. During this period, the company registered 28 mergers and acquisitions.

Rede D’Or is one of the names quoted to buy Amil, a healthcare operator that currently has 18 hospitals, 2,700 beds and more than 5.7 million lives in its portfolio. THE South America (SULA11) it’s the Bradesco (BBDC4) are in contention, but the main bets go to Rede D’Or and dasa (DASA3).

The group NotreDame Intermedica (GNDI3) is the second company with the most mergers and acquisitions in the last three years, with 18 mergers.

The company’s most recent case is the business combination process with hapvida (HAPV3). The operation will create the largest operator of medical-hospital health plans in Brazil and the second in exclusively dental plans. The new company will have a portfolio formed by more than 13 million beneficiaries and more than 80 hospitals.

Analysts’ expectations Great Investments is that, after the merger between Hapvida and NotreDame was completed in February, the the company’s acquisition schedule resulting from the transaction weakens.

Completing the podium, Dasa, with eleven mergers registered with CADE from 2018 to 2021, occupies third place in the ranking.