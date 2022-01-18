Redmi K20 faces several bugs after MIUI update and Xiaomi announces end of support

Redmi’s “K” series of phones is known for its value for money, promising top-of-the-line experience at more affordable prices. The Redmi K20, the first model of the family originally launched in 2019, went on to face a series of challenges. problems after receiving the update to MIUI 12, according to users, and Xiaomi’s response did not please. Users report various bugs after the update of the Android 11-based user interface — about 100 crashes were reported — and amid public complaints, the manufacturer followed the schedule as normal and ended support for the Redmi K20 line. This means that models will no longer receive new software updates.





The Redmi K20 is the global version of the Xiaomi Mi 9T (Image: Reproduction)

Android smartphones usually receive a three-year support cycle, and the situation is no different for the Redmi K20, K20 Pro and K20 Pro Premium. The users’ indignation, however, is related to the instability of MIUI 12.1.4.0, a version made available six months ago to global users — that is, with the exception of China. The firmware installed base reports that among dozens of bugs present in the last update made available for the Redmi K20 include crashes when opening applications, absence of system animations in several cases and the removal of the Widevine L1 certificate in the Indian ROM, which makes it impossible to HD streaming.





economy and market

07 Dec



rumors

17 Jan

Xiaomi of India has responded to several complaints on Twitter, but no fix has been promised and, according to users, most responses are a timed message given by a “robot”. Despite the end of support, the public still demands that at least the latest firmware version is minimally stable. What is your experience with MIUI? Comment your opinion!

See more!