Removing RJ from the Tax Recovery Regime is ‘evil’, says Castro | Rio de Janeiro

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, said this Monday afternoon (17) that “taking RJ out of the Tax Recovery Regime, in addition to being evil, does not match the work being done” in the state.

In a press conference with the Secretary of Finance, Nelson Rocha, he spoke about the decision of the Ministry of Economy to reject the plan to return the state of Rio de Janeiro to the Tax Recovery Regime (RRF), as anticipated by Ana’s Blog Flower.

“Yes, we are doing our part, but without decimating public servants and the like. Read complementary law 178 and see that it allows for competition in recomposition of up to 14%, we gave 13%”, said Cláudio, referring to the law that regulates changes in the Tax Recovery Regime and in expenses with retirees and pensioners.

The state government has already been informed of the decision, in a letter signed by the deputy special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Julio Alexandre Menezes da Silva.

“We will defend RJ uncompromisingly, we will go to every instance that we have to laugh about. The decision to invest more in the first or last years is a decision of the state. It is a work that aims to save this state, which respects the server. disrespect the law, nor the Ministry of Economy, nor disrespect civil servants”, Cláudio Castro.

According to the blog, the decision to reject Rio’s return is based on opinions of the National Treasury and the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury (PGFN) who ask for the rejection of this planning set up by the state government. The blog had access to these recommendations.

The governor will meet with Minister Paulo Guedes on Wednesday at 5 pm. At the meeting, the opinions received by the Treasury and the PGFN will be discussed.

As the blog anticipated last week, documents delivered by Rio to the federal government increase state expenditures, rather than reducing them, and predict annual readjustments to the servers of the local administration.

In the press conference with Castro, the Secretary of Finance of Rio, Nelson Rocha, rebutted information about the opinions: “The plan presented is an innovative plan that allows RJ to rebuild its fiscal situation. It is an innovative plan, based on assumptions, responsibility is guided by fiscal responsibility. For us this opinion is a surprise. We fulfilled everything that was established in the conversations, but it still turned out to be a negative”.

“It’s not a readjustment, as many wanted to intrigue, it’s salary recomposition”, Nelson Rocha

In addition to the contrary opinions of the Treasury and the PGFN, there is a third document from the Supervisory Council of the Fiscal Recovery Regime in Rio, formed by representatives of the state government, the Federal Audit Court (TCU) and the Ministry of Economy itself.

Rocha says that, even outside the regime, the state of Rio “is not going to end”. “Even if it stays out of the RRF, Rio de Janeiro will not end, nor does it live at the expense of others as they said around. As the governor said, we are one of the four states that collect the most for the federal government in the country”, says the secretary.