Renewal coming? Arrascaeta makes a publication that cheers up Flamengo fans

The beginning of the week has been full of “cryptic” messages and expectations for the renewal of Arrascaeta’s contract in Flamengo. After Gabigol and Marcos Braz, it was shirt 14’s turn to go to social media and make a publication that cheered up the Nation. Check out what the midfielder said below:

“Tomorrow is going to be a big day, I tell you,” he wrote.

Mañana is going to be a great day I tell you yo 🎶 — GiorgiandeArrascaeta (@GiorgiandeA) January 18, 2022

Last week, there was a new meeting between Flamengo leaders and Arrascaeta’s agent. Both did not reach a common denominator, but Rubro-Negro was confident that the renewal would be enshrined in the next meeting (scheduled earlier).

In addition, last Sunday, Gabi posted, in Spanish, “Se cai”, which in Portuguese means “Stay”. The striker even met Arrascaeta and the Uruguayan’s manager, Daniel Fonseca, on the day.

This Monday, Braz, adept at cryptic posts on his networks, wrote only a full stop on Twitter, which, as the comments tab suggests, could be an indication of the agreement of the Uruguayan’s new contract.

The negotiation for the renewal of Arrascaeta has been going on for months and is on the verge of agreeing a contract until 2026. The midfielder, whose current contract is valid until December 2023, has 135 matches, 38 goals and 46 assists.