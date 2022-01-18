Rio vaccinates 11-year-old boys against Covid this Tuesday | Rio de Janeiro

The City of Rio vaccinates against Covid, this Tuesday (18), 11-year-old boys and children with comorbidities (see calendar below).

Girls and boys, ages 11 to 5, will be vaccinated in descending order of age (oldest to youngest) until the 9th of February.

The immunizing agent that will be applied will be that of pfizer, the only one authorized so far by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

the cover of bottle of the vaccine will come in Orange color, to facilitate identification by vaccination teams and also by those responsible who will take children to vaccination posts.

1 of 3 Vaccination schedule for children aged between 5 and 11 in the city of Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Vaccination schedule for children aged between 5 and 11 in the city of Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Almost 19 thousand children immunized

Rio ended the first day of childhood vaccination against Covid with over 18.6 thousand children immunized this Monday (17), according to the city hall.

‘It didn’t even hurt’, ‘happy’, ‘excited’, ‘very serious illness’: g1 listens to children on the 1st day of vaccination

“We ended today with 18,604 vaccinated children, thanks to all health professionals for their commitment and to those responsible for trusting the vaccine. #VacinasSalvamVidas @Prefeitura_Rio @Saude_Rio”, wrote the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz.

2 of 3 Nina and her certificate of courage — Photo: Elisa Soupin/g1 Rio Nina and her certificate of courage — Photo: Elisa Soupin/g1 Rio

A new shipment of 93,500 pediatric doses of Pfizer arrived in the state on Tuesday, according to the State Department of Health.

Marion, 11 years old, athlete and jiu-jitsu champion, was the first girl to take the infant dose of Pfizer’s immunizer in the state capital. She is a resident of Morro da Providência, in the central region of the city.

“I am happy. I was hoping it would be my turn soon. I am relieved. (…) If you don’t take it, you can take it. Even taking it, you can catch it, but the risk decreases”, said Marion, shortly after receiving the dose of the vaccine.

3 of 3 Marion, the first girl to be vaccinated in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Marion, the first girl to be vaccinated in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Marion was vaccinated at the Museum of Tomorrow, in Praça Mauá, in the presence of the mayor, Eduardo Paes; the Secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz; and the Municipal Secretary of Education, Renan Ferreirinha. Other children were also vaccinated at the ceremony.

The girl’s mother celebrated the beginning of childhood vaccination.

“The only thing missing was her. We’ve been waiting a long time for this moment, which thank God has arrived. I’m very happy, really happy that she was the first. And that everyone comes, everyone gets vaccinated. (…) The vaccine is very important against Covid, all vaccines are important”.

Schools become vaccination posts

According to the Municipal Health Department of Rio, all posts that apply Covid vaccine to adults also vaccinate children.

In addition, Rio’s Department of Education transformed 11 school units into child vaccination posts (see list below):

CIEP Henfil – Rua Carlos Seidl, 71 – Caju

EM Dr. Cícero Pena – Av. Atlântica 1976, Copacabana

IN Prudente de Morais – Rua Enes de Souza, 36 – Tijuca (Near CMS Heitor Beltrão)

Anibal Freire Municipal School – Av. Professor Plínio Bastos, 631 (Next to Olaria Atlético)

Ciep Patrice Lumumbe – Swiss Confederation Square, S/N – Del Castilho

IN Paraíba (Reference unit: CF Maria de Azevedo Rodrigues)

CIEP Margaret Mee -Recreio dos Bandeirantes (Next to CMS Harvey Ribeiro de Souza Filho – beginning Tuesday 01/18)

EM Ambassador Dias Carneiro – Tank (Next to CMS Jorge Saldanha Bandeira de Melo – beginning Tuesday 01/18)

IN PAULO MARANHÃO – Rua do Governo 866, Realengo – (beginning Tuesday 18/01)

CIEP Raymundo Ottoni de Castro Maya – Rua Moranga, s/n, Campo Grande

CIEP POPE JOÃO XXIII : Avenida João XXIII, S/N SANTA CRUZ

The Lona Cultural João Bosco, in Vista Alegre, also works as a vaccination post for children. The address is Av. São Félix, 601, and it is open from Monday to Saturday, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Number of hospitalized rises

Child vaccination in the city of Rio begins at a time when hospitalizations for Covid do not stop rising. Today there are 628 admitted to public hospitals in the capital, diagnosed with the disease.

According to the municipal health department of the river, Hospital Ronaldo Gazolla – which was once a reference in Covid treatment -, once again received only patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).