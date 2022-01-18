Roberta Metsola: MEP from Malta is elected the new President of the European Parliament | World

Roberta Metsola was elected President of the European Parliament on Tuesday (18) and became the third woman to lead the European Union’s legislative house.

A representative of Malta, the smallest country in the European bloc, the 43-year-old MP has also become the youngest president of the European Parliament, whose headquarters are in Strasbourg, France.

She received 458 votes and was elected in the first round, defeating Sweden’s Alice Bah Kuhnke, candidate of the Greens (who had 101 votes), and Spain’s Sira Rego, of Izquierda (57 votes).

Alice Kuhnke (left) greets Roberta Metsola, the 3rd woman to be elected President of the European Parliament, at the headquarters of the European Union legislature, on January 18, 2022 in Strasbourg (France) — Photo: Patrick Hertzog/AFP

MEP since 2013 and vice-president of Parliament since 2020, Metsola will replace journalist David Sassoli, who presided over the house since 2019 and died seven days ago, aged 65.

The MP for Malta gained visibility by temporarily replacing Sassoli, who had been out of office since December, when he was admitted to a hospital in Italy.

Christian Democrat, conservative and anti-abortion, Metsola is seen as a moderate center-right leader and has received support from the European People’s Party (EPP), the largest political bloc in the house.

When presenting her candidacy, she had said that the person chosen to preside over the house “needs to be a person who builds consensus, who listens, who can unite differences”.

Christian Democrat Roberta Metsola, MEP for Malta and new President of the European Parliament, speaks at the European Union's legislative house on January 18, 2022 — Photo: Jean-François Badias/AP

Before Metsola, the French Simone Veil (from 1979 to 1982) and Nicole Fontaine (from 1999 to 2002) were the only women who had previously held the head of the European legislature.

In his first speech as Speaker of Parliament, Metsola paid tribute to Veil and Fontaine and expressed his hope that “it won’t take another 20 years” for another woman to take the job..

A mother of four, she has drawn criticism from some MEPs for being anti-abortion — a widely held view in Malta, the last countrythe european uniongo where abortion remains completely illegal (see more below).

Metsola’s political career has evolved in parallel with his country’s entry into the European Union, and his rise in a house that is often dominated by MEPs from major powers can help highlight countries that often go unnoticed.

As a student, she campaigned for Malta to join the European Union in 2003. Metsola later joined the European College in Bruges, Belgium, and went on to work in Brussels (where the European Union’s headquarters are located).

She was elected to the European Parliament in her third attempt, after two unsuccessful campaigns by the Maltese Nationalist Party. “It took me almost ten years to become a member of the European Parliament. I could have given up,” Metsola said.

Once in the European legislature, she quickly rose through the ranks of the EPP and claimed the post of vice president of the house in 2020, after Irish MEP Mairead McGuinness left her post to become European commissioner.

Metsola gained more political exposure in 2021 as Sassoli was recovering from pneumonia, and is described by colleagues as “a moderate member of the EPP and very good at building bridges” between political groups.

However, her opposition to abortion, which remains illegal in Malta, has caused her candidacy to face opposition from some lawmakers.

In 2015, Maltese MEPs from their Nationalist Party claimed that abortion remained a “red line” that should not be crossed and that it was impossible for the European Union to address the issue.

“On sexual and reproductive health and rights, the position of the European Parliament is clear. As President of Parliament, my duty is to represent Parliament’s opinion,” Metsola said in a recent interview.

MEPs point out that Metsola’s staunch opposition to abortion is her “weak point”, but also that she defends the rights of the LGTBQIA+ community, a position that is quite unusual in her political bloc.