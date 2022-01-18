Romeu Zema tests positive for covid-19 and will hold a virtual press conference this Tuesday (18) – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gil Leonardi / Imprensa MG Zema tested positive for Covid-19

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), tested positive for covid-19. The information was confirmed by the government press office on Monday night (17).

In a note, the Government of Minas said that Zema carries out preventive tests for covid-19 daily and that the result was positive today.

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, has preventively carried out daily tests for Covid-19. This Monday (1/17) the test showed a positive result. @SaudeMG. pic.twitter.com/SKNItKfKwd — Government of Minas Gerais (@governomg) January 17, 2022

On his Twitter, the governor said that he has mild symptoms and that he will be in isolation for the “necessary period”.

I have been carrying out preventive tests for Covid. Today the test came back positive. I have mild symptoms and will be in isolation for the necessary period. I will participate in a virtual way in the presentation of the Recupera Minas Plan on resources for cities and those affected by the rains. — Romeu Zema (@RomeuZema) January 18, 2022

In October 2020, Zema even went into isolation after having had contact with a person who tested positive for covid-19. At the time, however, he tested negative for the disease and resumed his schedules.

virtual collective

Due to the diagnosis by covid-19, Governor Romeu Zema, who would have a press conference in the Administrative City this Tuesday (18), will participate in the event in a virtual way.

At the ceremony, Zema will announce the release of around R$ 600 million for cities affected by the rains in Minas Gerais.

