Romeu Zema tests positive for covid-19 and will hold a virtual press conference this Tuesday (18) – Rádio Itatiaia

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Romeu Zema tests positive for covid-19 and will hold a virtual press conference this Tuesday (18) – Rádio Itatiaia 7 Views

Photo: Gil Leonardi / Imprensa MG
Gil Leonardi / MG Press

Zema tested positive for Covid-19

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), tested positive for covid-19. The information was confirmed by the government press office on Monday night (17).

In a note, the Government of Minas said that Zema carries out preventive tests for covid-19 daily and that the result was positive today.

On his Twitter, the governor said that he has mild symptoms and that he will be in isolation for the “necessary period”.

In October 2020, Zema even went into isolation after having had contact with a person who tested positive for covid-19. At the time, however, he tested negative for the disease and resumed his schedules.

virtual collective

Due to the diagnosis by covid-19, Governor Romeu Zema, who would have a press conference in the Administrative City this Tuesday (18), will participate in the event in a virtual way.

At the ceremony, Zema will announce the release of around R$ 600 million for cities affected by the rains in Minas Gerais.

.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

North Korea: Why country has carried out so many missile tests in January

17 January 2022 Updated 7 hours ago Credit, EPA photo caption, South Korean media reported …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved