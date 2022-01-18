Ronaldo does not stop in Cáceres and already has an agreement signed for the termination of two more Cruzeiro athletes

The journalist said that Cruzeiro managed to break ties that would last for another season

About to start the 2022 season, the cruise continues revamping its squad and giving a new face to the group that will face the challenge of promoting Raposa’s return to the elite of Brazilian football, This Monday (17), the club made official the termination of Raúl Cáceres, who had a contract Celeste Club until the end of this year.

However, Ronaldo Phenomenon must not stop at the Paraguayan side and two more athletes must have their ties terminated at Toca. According to information from the profile @saimon_man on twitter, a journalist who covers the movements in the ball market, this Monday (17), Cruzeiro also left everything lined up to terminate the contract of side Alan Ruschel and striker Laércio.

Alan Ruschel’s time at Cabuloso was brief, between February and April 2021, the side played in just six games for Cruzeiro. The side’s contract included a two-year contract, however, after the aforementioned performance with Manto Celeste, the player was loaned to América-MG.

The striker Laércio has a contract with Cruzeiro until the end of 2022 and also closed his departure from Cruzeiro, according to Saimon. The player was on loan at Paysandu and has chances to close with a team from Portugal.