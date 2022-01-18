Russia sends troops to Belarus for joint exercises near Ukraine border

MOSCOW – A Russia is sending military forces and equipment to the former Soviet republic of Belarus to carry out joint exercises from February onwards. The information was confirmed by Minsk this Monday, 17, amid growing tensions between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) regarding the Ukraine.

Meanwhile, European countries and NATO have pledged to protect Ukrainian sovereignty and threatened a high price if Russia attacks Ukraine. Threats occur after a cyber attack on Kiev, in which Moscow appears as the main suspect.

The military exercises will be held close to western Belarus, close to the borders of NATO members. Poland and Lithuania, and on its southern flank with Ukraine, said the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. “Set an exact date and let us know so we’re not guilty of assembling some troops here out of nowhere, as if we were getting ready to go to war,” he told senior military officials.

Russia’s troop movements are being closely scrutinized as a military buildup near Ukraine’s borders and a barrage of threatening rhetoric have stoked Western fears that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. Moscow denies any such plans, but has used the impasse to campaign for Western security guarantees, including a halt to NATO expansion and a formal ban on Ukraine, a former Soviet republic.

The Belarusian leader, an outcast in the West since a widespread crackdown on protests in 2020 and last year’s migration crisis with the European Union, said the exercises are necessary because Ukraine has gathered troops near Belarus. According to him, Poland and the Baltic countries have more than 30,000 soldiers close to their borders.

Lukashenko has led the former Soviet republic that Moscow has seen as a buffer state for the West since 1994 and has strengthened ties with Russia during the mass protests that erupted in 2020 when the West imposed sanctions. “These should be normal exercises to work out a certain plan to face these forces: the West, the Baltic and Poland and the south – Ukraine,” he said in comments carried by state media.

The Kremlin said separately that reports that Estonia was prepared to receive up to 5,000 NATO troops showed Moscow was right to be concerned. “It is exactly things like these that prove that we have reason to be concerned and that we are not the reason for tensions to escalate,” said the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

Europeans Threaten Russia After Cyber ​​Attack

Amid the new escalation of tensions, the new minister german of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, said on a visit to Kiev that she was ready for a serious dialogue with Russia on mutual security, but was unwilling to back down “on basic principles such as territorial inviolability, free choice of alliances and renunciation of the threat of violence”.

She said Moscow would suffer if it launched an attack. “Each new aggressive act will take a heavy toll on Russia, economically, strategically, politically,” he told a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. “Diplomacy is the only way.”

At the same time, the United Kingdom said it is providing Ukraine with a new security system package to help boost its defensive capabilities, Defense Minister Ben Wallace said.

“We have taken the decision to provide Ukraine with light defensive anti-armor weapons systems,” Wallace told parliament, adding that he was inviting his Russian counterpart to visit London in the coming weeks to discuss the crisis. “They are not strategic weapons and do not pose a threat to Russia. They must be used in self-defense.”

European rhetoric has gone up a few notches after a cyberattack against Ukraine last week that took down several government websites. With that, NATO signed an agreement on Monday to bolster its support for Ukraine in cybersecurity.

Ludwig Decamps, head of NATO’s Information and Communications Agency, said that “we have worked successfully with Ukraine for several years, providing key training and exchanging knowledge”.

He added: “With this reinforced agreement, we will deepen our collaboration with Ukraine to support them in the modernization of their communications and information technology services, while identifying areas where it is possible to require training for their staff.”

Ukraine said on Sunday that it had evidence that Russia was behind last week’s attack, although the Moscow government denies any responsibility for the incident.

“For the moment, we can say that all evidence points to Russia being behind the attack,” Ukraine’s digital transformation ministry said in a statement on Sunday. “Moscow continues to wage hybrid warfare and is actively growing its information and cyberspace capabilities.” Kiev said the investigation was ongoing and did not formally attribute the attack to Russia.

Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to the United States, also declined to blame Moscow on Sunday, but said: “It wouldn’t surprise me in the least if the attack turns out to be blamed on Russia.”

Separately, Ukraine’s Security and National Defense Council said over the weekend that it suspected a group of hackers linked to Belarusian intelligence had perpetrated the attack, suggesting Russia could have used its ally to create a plausible deniability of its own involvement. .

pretext for invasion

Ukraine’s western allies have warned that the cyberattacks could be a prelude to further military aggression after Moscow amassed 100,000 troops near the border in recent months.

The cyber attack, which took down about 70 government websites, came as the White House warned that Russia was deploying forces in eastern Ukraine as part of a “false flag operation” to create a “pretext for invasion”.

The US and EU have vowed to impose “crippling” sanctions against Russia on a much larger scale than after the annexation of Russia. Crimea, if she renewed her aggression against Ukraine. Russia took control of the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014 and has since fomented a separatist war against Kiev’s central government in the eastern Donets Basin.

Russia has denied planning to invade Ukraine, but has warned of an unspecified “military-technical response” if the US fails to comply with Vladimir Putin to reverse NATO’s eastward expansion and pledge never to admit former Soviet countries, including Ukraine.

Western officials refused to budge on the demands as they tried to reach compromise on issues such as arms control and military deployments. Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, told CNN that the failure of the talks in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna it was “disturbing” as Moscow and NATO remained on “totally different paths”./AP, AFP and REUTERS