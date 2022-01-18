Russia’s Subtle Threats Go Beyond Ukraine Invasion

VIENNA — No one expected much progress in last week’s diplomatic marathon to defuse the security crisis initiated by Russia in Eastern Europe after Moscow surrounded Ukraine on three sides of its border with 10,000 troops and, according to the White House, activated saboteurs to create a pretext for invasion.

But while the government of Joe Biden and NATO conduct simulations regarding the possibilities of deployments in the coming months, both are increasingly apprehensive about another range of options for President Vladimir Putin, steps much broader than simply mobilizing troops and weapons across the border with Ukraine. .

Putin intends to expand Russia’s sphere of influence and ensure through written agreements that NATO never expands again. If he fails to achieve that goal, some of his advisers suggested behind the scenes of last week’s talks, he will pursue Russia’s security interests with results that would be felt acutely in Europe and beyond. United States.

There have been indications, never fully expressed, that nuclear weapons could be deployed in places—perhaps close to the US coastline—that could reduce the alert time after a launch to five minutes, potentially triggering a confrontation that echoes the US Civil War Crisis. Missiles in Cuba, 1962.

“A hypothetical Russian invasion of Ukraine would not undermine US security,” said Dmitri Suslov, a Moscow analyst who lectured behind closed doors to Russian lawmakers on the standoff last month. “The general logic of Russia’s actions is that the US and NATO must pay a heavy price.”

But as Ukrainians reminded once again on Friday, as the websites of their government ministries were defaced in a somewhat amateurish attack, Russia’s hacking army manages to wreak havoc both in Ukraine and in Munich’s power supply networks. to Michigan.

This may be nothing more than a racket, part of a campaign of intimidation and a way of reminding President Biden that even if he prefers to put the US focus on competing and dealing with China, Putin is still capable of causing massive disruption. .

The Russian leader has telegraphed this approach himself, warning repeatedly in the past year that if the West crosses the ever-shifting “red line” that, in Putin’s mind, sets the limit for threats to Russia’s security, he would order a response. surprising.

“Russia’s response will be asymmetrical, swift and harsh,” Putin said in April, referring to the types of unconventional military action Russia could employ if adversaries threaten “our fundamental security interests.”

The current crisis was triggered when the Kremlin issued a series of demands that, if met by the US and its allies agree to do so, will effectively restore Russia’s sphere of influence to parameters close to those of the Soviet era, before NATO expanded into the United States. Eastern Europe. Moscow also demanded that all US nuclear weapons be withdrawn from Europe, stating that the Russians feel threatened by the presence of the armament on the European continent — although the types and locations of this military equipment have not changed in years. And the Kremlin wants to prevent any movement of Western troops in countries that joined the Warsaw Pact and later joined NATO.

How Russian military forces are positioned to threaten Ukraine

Russian forces currently surround Ukraine on three sides of its border, and Western officials fear a military operation could begin before the end of this month.

Moscow has emphasized what the US calls “impeditive” demands with a troop concentration near Ukraine and repeated warnings that the Russians are prepared to use unspecified “military-technical means” to defend what they see as legitimate security interests.

In response, the Biden administration stated that the US will apply financial and technological sanctions if the Kremlin continues with threats, particularly in relation to the Ukraine. US officials say that despite all the talk about moving nuclear weapons or using asymmetric attacks, the US has so far seen little evidence of this.

During a press conference at the White House on Thursday, Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, declined to specify what kind of action by Russia would trigger an American response — whether, for example, the US would respond to a cyberattack in the same way as an incursion into Ukrainian territory.

“The US and our allies are prepared for any contingency, any eventuality,” he said. “We are prepared to continue advancing along the diplomatic path in good faith and we are prepared to respond to new actions. And beyond that, all we can do is be prepared. And we are ready.”

Of course, the most obvious scenario—given the scale of Russian troop movements on the ground—of a Russian invasion of Ukraine may not be the capture of the entire country, but the deployment of forces to the independence regions around cities like Donetsk and Luhansk, or advance to the Dnieper River. At the Pentagon, “five or six different options” on the scale of a Russian invasion are being considered, according to a senior official.

Researchers analyzing images posted on social media have detected numerous signs that more Russian military equipment is being moved west by train from Siberia. In Russia, state television is littered with notices from commentators warning that Ukraine could attack Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine — consistent with Washington’s Friday claim that Russian agents specialize in explosives and urban warfare. entered Ukraine and could be planning to stage a provocation to justify an invasion; what Russia denies.

Yevgeni Buzhinski, a retired lieutenant general and frequent commentator on Russian television, predicted a “limited” war provoked by Ukraine, which Russia will quickly win through devastating air strikes, looms. “There will be no columns of tanks,” Buzhinski said in a telephone interview. “All Ukrainian infrastructure will be destroyed from the air, just like you guys do.”

In Geneva, Russian diplomats insisted there were no plans to invade Ukraine. But there were indications of other steps. In a little-noticed statement, a Russian diplomat asserted that Russia is prepared to deploy unspecified weapons in unspecified locations. This is in line with intelligence data collected by the US that Moscow could be considering further deployments of nuclear arsenal, perhaps tactical atomic weaponry or a powerful arsenal of hypersonic missiles in development.

In November, Putin himself suggested that Russia would be able to fire hypersonic missiles from submarines at short distances. Washington. He has repeatedly said that the prospect of Western military expansion into Ukraine poses an unacceptable risk, because the country could be used as a launching pad for a nuclear attack that would hit Moscow in a few minutes. Russia, Putin made clear, would be able to do the same.

“From the beginning of the year, we will have in our arsenal a new sea-based — and hypersonic — missile,” Putin said, referring to a projectile that travels at more than five times the speed of sound, likely capable of avoid current air defense equipment.

In an apparent reference to the American capital, he added: “The flight time to reach the people giving the orders will also be five minutes.”

Putin said he would fire missiles like these only in response to moves by the West, and Biden told the Russian in their latest conversation that the US has no plans to deploy offensive missile systems in Ukraine.

Russian officials have again signaled in recent days for further missile deployments, and US officials have repeated that they have seen no indication of that. But any effort to install weapons near American cities would create conditions similar to the crisis of 1962, the moment humanity came closest to nuclear war.

Asked about the nature of what Putin has defined as a possible “military-technical” response, Sergei Ryabkov, Russian deputy foreign minister, said in Geneva on Monday: “At this point there is no reason to talk about which systems will be triggered, in what quantity and exactly where”.

And when a Russian reporter asked Ryabkov, in an interview broadcast on Thursday, whether Russia is considering installing military infrastructure in Venezuela or Cuba, he replied: “I don’t want to confirm anything or rule out anything.”

Moving missiles, however, is something undisguised to the rest of the world. And it is for this reason that, if the conflict escalates further, US officials believe Putin could opt for cyberattacks — easier to deny, formidably disruptive and capable of being triggered or mitigated according to political temperature.

Putin doesn’t have to work hard to inject malware into American infrastructure. The Department of Homeland Security has long warned that the Russians have already inserted malware into US power transmission networks.

The Biden administration has sought to shield American systems and eradicate malware. Major government institutions play an elaborate war game simulating such attacks every two years.

But most of the US corporate world has far less protection. The fear is that if sanctions are imposed on Moscow, Putin’s response could be to accelerate ransomware attacks carried out from Russia, such as those that hit the Colonial Pipeline, a major meat producer and cities across the country last year.

The FSB, Russia’s powerful security agency, on Friday announced the arrest of hackers linked to the REvil ransomware group — a gang associated with the most damaging attacks on American targets, including the Colonial Pipeline. The arrest was praised by the White House, but there was also a sign that Moscow could use its cyber warriors as it pleased. Of course, no one knows what Putin’s next move will be — not even his diplomats — and he likes it that way.

“All kinds of answers are possible,” Putin said when asked last month about the “military-technical” response he warned of.

“The Russian leadership is quite inventive,” said Andrei Kortunov, director general of the Russian Council for International Affairs, a research organization close to the Kremlin. “It’s not necessarily just about Ukraine.”

Analysts in Moscow believe that in addition to Russia’s more threatening military posture, the US should be particularly attentive to closer military cooperation between the Kremlin and China. Putin will travel to Beijing on February 4 to attend the opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympics and meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the Russian government said on Friday.

The Kremlin notes that Biden sees China, not Russia, as America’s most complex long-term adversary — an economic, military and technological competitor that plays on a different field from the Russians. Still, forcing the US to increase investment in confronting Russia, analysts say, could undermine Biden’s biggest strategic objective.

“The US objectively does not want to increase its military presence in Europe,” said Suslov, the analyst. “The cost of this could be the inability to contain China.” / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO