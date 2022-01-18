Sale of Braskem shares (BRKM5) kicks off a more selective year on the stock market – Money Times

The sale of shares in Braskem (BRKM5) held by Petrobras (PETR4) and Novonor (formerly Odebrecht) begins a year that should be marked on the Brazilian stock exchange by a smaller number of offers, but with higher volumes.

The operation, in the process of collecting investment intentions, advances at a time when the market is attentive to investor appetite, in a year that should be marked by high volatility due to the greater fiscal risk in an electoral scenario.

In addition to Braskem, BRF (BRFS3) plans a stock offering and the government wants to sell the shares of electrobras (ELET6) in the privatization process of the company. These three operations can move up to BRL 40 billion — BRL 8 billion just from petrochemicals, with paper in the range of BRL 50.

Analyst Victor Luiz de Figueiredo Martins, from brokerage Planner, speaks of a fair value of R$70 for BRKM5. In other words, there would be room for a rise in shares, he says.

As it is a large offer and awaited by the market, evaluate specialists consulted by the Money Times, the operation says little about what the rest of the year should be like for the Brazilian stock exchange.

“But it is a fact that a greater supply demands more effort”, ponders Martins, who claims to see greater chances of operations occurring in the first half.

The head of investment banking at Santander Brasil, Gustavo Miranda, comments that the market is being more selective and should favor offers from well-known companies throughout the year.

“Liquidity is a relevant factor for investors to assemble and exit positions when necessary, especially in a more volatile year”, he says.

In queue

The CVM lists 26 companies that have officially announced their intention to go public. Since the second half of last year, some candidates to go public on B3 have been suspending their initial offerings, amid the increase in the basic interest rate, the Selic, and inflation.

Partner at Acqua Investimentos, Bruno Musa believes that the time is still ripe for stock offerings. He recalls the recent large flow of foreign capital on the stock market, with December registering a net inflow of R$14.5 billion, according to B3 data.

2021 accumulated an entry of BRL 102.3 billion — not considering IPOs and follow ons from October, which have not yet been released — a figure well above R$ 7.4 billion in 2020. “I think we have numbers that help [para otimismo], says Musa.

The specialist considers that inflation will not last, but that the scenario may make companies have to review some processes of search for resources, going to fixed income, for example. However, he points out that “there is money” in the market.

Among the IPOs on the CVM’s list, Musa highlights the operation of the Bluefit gym network, after the IPO of competitor Smart Fit, and draws attention to the operation involving CSN Cimentos, a division of the giant CSN (CSNA3).

The Acqua partner says he still sees the IPO of the state-owned sanitation company in Rio Grande do Sul, Corsan, with optimism. “Any privatization is seen with good eyes by the market”, he says, noting that he sees the sector as promising.

Last year, Brazilian equity offerings moved BRL 155 billion with 85 transactions, just 2.5% below the 2020 record of BRL 159 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Of the 46 Brazilian listings, less than a quarter of them raised more than R$1.5 billion – a share that reached 50% for additional offers.

*With information from Bloomberg