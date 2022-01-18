Samsung Galaxy S20 gets Android 12; learn how to update

Android 12 began to be released for Samsung’s Galaxy S20 line in Brazil this Monday (17). Last month, the South Korean brand had already made its version of the system available, with the “One UI 4.0” update, for the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 lines in some regions of the world.

Brazilian owners of Galaxy S20 FE, S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra will be able to enjoy the new version of Android through an update that will arrive automatically and gradually for Samsung consumers starting this week.

When the update becomes available for your device, you will be notified. That way, just tap on it and follow the steps. However, if you want to “jump the queue” and manually check if it is already possible to download, go to:

Settings > Software Update > Download and Update

Remember to back up all your data before allowing the upgrade. That way, if something goes wrong in the process, you don’t lose data or messages.

Android 12 or One UI 4.0

Android 12 was announced by Google in September 2021 and brings a new look, called Material You, as well as new privacy and security features, new widget options, more control over the permissions given to apps (as well as a warning when a application is using the camera and microphone without you knowing), performance improvements, and other minor tweaks.

One UI is the name of the interface that Samsung uses “on top” of Android. It is a customized version of the system that includes, in addition to the resources pre-developed by Google, some exclusive news.

In One UI 4.1, the main novelties that are not included in Android 12 are changes in animations and icons in some settings menus, in the camera app and in loading.

The Galaxy S20 line

Launched in 2020, the Galaxy S20 FE tries to convince consumers to be a lower-priced phone in the family, but with advanced features such as a high refresh rate screen, which offers more steadiness and faster animations; triple rear camera, with 12 MP main lens, 8 MP telephoto and 12 MP wide-angle; and processor and memory that guarantee top-of-the-line performance.

The other models (S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra), also from 2020, have very large screens (more than 6 inches, or 15 centimeters from one end to the other diagonally), high quality cameras (highlighting the Ultra that has up to 100x zoom and 108 MP lens) and long battery life.