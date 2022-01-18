Samsung introduces the Exynos 2200 processor with ray tracing

After some delays, the South Korean manufacturer Samsung revealed this Tuesday (18) the company’s new top-of-the-line chipset. It is about Exynos 2200, which will be one of the highlights of devices like the Galaxy S22 family.

The chip’s main novelty is the presence of a GPU made in partnership with OMG. The component uses the RDNA2 architecture, the same one present in consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, bringing the ultimate in graphics processing to a mobile device.

Power of consoles on mobile

Called Xclipse 920, the mobile GPU uses hardware-level acceleration to ensure the ray tracing effect, which allows the display of More realistic and immersive graphics in terms of lighting and displaying three-dimensional images. This is possible thanks to a series of real-time simulations that calculate the behavior of light rays that reflect on the different surfaces of each scenario.

The GPU is also capable of reproducing the effects of Variable Rate Shading (VRS), an automated pixel fill technology that can increase the frame rate per second.

Graphics quality is possible with technologies present in current generation consoles.Source: Samsung

In addition, the neural processing unit (NPU) has been improved over the previous model, improving the overall performance of the device in all functions using artificial intelligence resources – from phone calls to games.

Inside Exynos

The processor is manufactured in 4 nanometer (nm) extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, featuring a single high-performance Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 cores and four Cortex-A510 cores, focused on energy efficiency.

The Exynos 2200.Source: Samsung

In terms of security, the chip comes with a technology called Integrated Secure Element (iSE) to store encrypted keys. Mobile internet connectivity is guaranteed by a modem that can use two signals at the same time (one 4G LTE and the other 5G) to increase speed.

The Exynos 2200 is also built to support high-quality photography: the chipset can record up to 8K and HDR10+ standard, plus sensors up to 200 MP or a combination of 64 MP and 36 MP cameras.

Source: Samsung

Availability

Samsung only said that the Exynos 2200 is “currently in mass production”, but it is certain that this will be the chipset of the Galaxy S22 line in at least some regions.

The announcement of the brand’s new smartphones is scheduled for the day February 8, 2022.