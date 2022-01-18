Samsung launches Exynos 2200 with AMD-developed GPU and more

In an official statement released on Tuesday morning (18), Samsung finally made its newest high-end chipset official. We are talking about the Exynos 2200.
According to the manufacturer, this is the first generation of SoCs for smartphones that use a GPU developed on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture. Talking a little more about the novelty, Samsung highlights that the name of the graphics chip is Xclipse 920.
The GPU promises to redefine quality standards in the mobile gaming department as it is able to support hardware acceleration for variable rate shading, something that improves lighting, gameplay and reduces chipset workload.
In addition, AMD itself claims that the Exynos 2200 is the first multi-generation chipset that should integrate its graphics solutions in the mobile segment.
This basically makes it clear that Samsung’s partnership with AMD should be long and lasting.
Now, giving more prominence to Samsung’s work, the Exynos 2200 is produced in 4 nm and its configuration is octa-core with the following division:
1 high-performance Arm Cortex-X2 core, 3 high-efficiency Arm Cortex-A710 cores that balance performance and power consumption, and 4 high-efficiency Arm Cortex A510 cores.
The new SoC also features a dual-core NPU that doubles the performance of the previous generation chip and improves the accuracy of FP16 calculations when it comes to Artificial Intelligence. This should also be reflected in the photographic field, since the sensor will be able to process images and identify scenarios much more quickly.
With the new NPU, machine learning should enable the software to quickly recognize objects, environments and faces to determine the best parameters for the image.
The new Exynos 2200 hits the market with support for cameras up to 200 MP (ISOCELL HP1). In addition, it can also be used for mixed configurations with 108 MP, 64 MP + 34 MP, or it can manage even 7 sensors.
With it, you can record videos in 4K HDR or 8K resolution.
The chipset is also ready to be used in smartphones that have a display with a rate of up to 144 Hz, has an integrated 5G modem with support for Sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.
The Exynos 2220 is equipped with iSE (Integrated Secure Element) which is dedicated to the storage of cryptographic keys and performs the RoT (Root of Trust) function. Thus, it offers improved hardware encryption of data stored in UFS and DRAM memories.
For now, Samsung has not yet confirmed when the new Exynos 2200 will be launched on the market, but everything indicates that the chipset should be the highlight of the future Galaxy S22 line.
The company only claims that mass production of the chipset is already happening at its factories in South Korea.
What do you think of the new Exynos 2200? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.