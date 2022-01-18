Samsung launches Exynos 2200 with AMD-developed GPU and more

In an official statement released on Tuesday morning (18), Samsung finally made its newest high-end chipset official. We are talking about the Exynos 2200.

According to the manufacturer, this is the first generation of SoCs for smartphones that use a GPU developed on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture. Talking a little more about the novelty, Samsung highlights that the name of the graphics chip is Xclipse 920.

The GPU promises to redefine quality standards in the mobile gaming department as it is able to support hardware acceleration for variable rate shading, something that improves lighting, gameplay and reduces chipset workload.

In addition, AMD itself claims that the Exynos 2200 is the first multi-generation chipset that should integrate its graphics solutions in the mobile segment.