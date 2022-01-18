Samsung opens registration for free and online courses in January

THE Samsung Ocean announced this Thursday (13) the schedule of free online courses for January. Samsung’s training and technological innovation program will provide 25 activities mediated by instructors from the Universities of the State of Amazonas (UEA), São Paulo (USP) and State of Campinas (Unicamp).

At inscriptions are open for students over 13, teachers and professionals in general. Addressing topics such as programming in Python, Design Thinking and introduction to digital games, activities will start on January 17th.

“We are excited about the content to be covered during this year to stimulate and promote the technological training of participants”, says Eduardo Conejo, Senior Innovation Manager in the Research and Development area at Samsung.

(Source: Pexels/Reproduction)Source: Pexels

Highlight for games

The first grid of Samsung Ocean 2022 will present workshops on tools for developing applications, smart contracts and 3D games with the Unity platform. On January 28th, the meeting of game developers, the Game Jam, will start.

THE complete grid of the eleven days of the event can be accessed by clicking here. Interested parties can register through the official Ocean Brasil website, or through the Samsung Ocean app, available on the Play Store.