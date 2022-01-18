Santo Andr opens ticket sales for a duel against Corinthians at Paulisto; see how to buy

Abhishek Pratap

Corinthians makes its debut in the Campeonato Paulista within a week. After that, Timão faces Santo André, for the second round of the state. The ABC Paulista team has already started selling tickets for the match.

Last Monday, Santo André announced on its social networks the start of sales for the tickets for the confrontation on January 30, at the Bruno José Daniel Municipal Stadium, at 18:30. Prices are R$45 (half price) and R$90 (full price).

Sales will be held in person and online. The ticket office is located at the entrance of the Santo André headquarters, located at Rua dos Ramalhões, 126, Parque Jaçatuba. On the internet, just access the website. Payment methods are: credit and debit cards or cash.

By imposition of the government of the State of São Paulo, the match will have an audience capacity reduced to 70%, that is, seven thousand tickets will be sold. In addition, tickets are limited to one per CPF.

During the match, Corinthians fans will be in the main stand, which has an entrance from Avenida Capitão Mario Toledo de Camargo (gate B). Supporters of the home team will be in the opposite sector, with access from Rua 24 de Maio (Gate J).

In time: Corinthians’ first game in the Campeonato Paulista takes place next Tuesday. Timão will receive the Ferroviária, at Neo Química Arena, at 21:00. The alvinegra team has not yet released information about the sale of tickets for the duel.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games
DateConfrontationCompetition
25 January,
Tue, 21:00		Corinthians x Ferroviária
Broadcast: Premiere and Paulistão Play		Paulista
30 Jan,
Sun, 11:00 am		Santo André vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere, Paulistão Play and Youtube		Paulista
02 Feb,
Wed, 21:35		Corinthians x Santos
Broadcast: Premiere, Record TV and Paulistão Play		Paulista
06 Feb,
Sun, 6:30 pm		Ituano x Corinthians
Stream: HBO Max		Paulista
10 Feb,
Thu, 21:30		Corinthians x Mirassol
Stream: HBO Max		Paulista

See more at: Tickets, Corinthians x Santo Andr, Campeonato Paulista and Corinthians fans.

