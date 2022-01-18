Santos closes deal with Barcelona and ends million-dollar debt

Santos announced this Monday (17) that it has finalized an agreement with Barcelona to eliminate a debt of 3 million euros (R$ 19.3 million, at the current price). To end any charge, the Santos club guaranteed the young talents Kaiky and Angelo as a priority to buy the Catalan team.

Still in Modesto Roma management, in 2016, Alvinegro da Vila did not warn Barcelona about the sale of Gabigol to Internazionale (ITA). The Catalans had the preference to sign the player. As it was not communicated, Peixe was fined by the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport).

– This was a pending issue that could greatly disrupt Santos and that we were concerned about the risk of punishment by FIFA. More than a year of negotiation and the agreement was reached without Santos having to make any payment. Even better, we won’t have to pay around 20 million reais, which was the punishment ultimately imposed by FIFA. Now, we can move forward, thinking about the future of Santos even more – commented Rueda.

Upon taking over the club, Rueda listed ten major problems to be resolved. He paid off debts with Hamburg (Germany), Atlético Nacional (Colombia), Brugge (Belgium) and Huachipato (Chile). It has paid off the financial pending issues and is paying Krasnodar (Russia), labor and tax debts, businessman Giuliano Bertolucci and Doyen on time.

– Now, we close the cycle by solving Barcelona. We are committed to resolving pending issues and restoring the credibility of our Santos – emphasized the president of Santos.