Santos offers option to buy Kaiky and Ângelo and ends Barcelona process | saints

THE saints announced this Monday that it has entered into an agreement with Barcelona. The Spanish club charged 3 million euros (about R$ 18.9 million) for Peixe not having respected the priority acquired by the Catalan team to hire Gabriel Barbosa. According to Santos, this amount does not need to be paid.
To solve the problem, Alvinegro secured defender Kaiky (18 years old) and striker Ângelo (17 years old) as an option to buy the Catalan team. The action brought by Barça could generate a new transfer ban, when FIFA prohibits clubs from hiring.
Santos agreed to sell Gabigol to Inter Milan in 2016. However, Barcelona claimed that the Brazilian club did not warn of the proposal so that the Spaniards could or could not cover the Italians’ offer.
– This was a pending issue that could greatly disrupt Santos and that worried us due to the risk of punishment by FIFA. More than a year of negotiation and the agreement was reached without Santos having to make any payment. Even better, we won’t have to pay around 20 million reais, which was the punishment ultimately imposed by FIFA. Now, we can move forward, thinking about the future of Santos even more – commented the president of the club, Andres Rueda.
Since the beginning of the administration, the Santos representative listed ten major problems to be solved. He paid off debts with Hamburg (Germany), Atlético Nacional (Colombia), Brugge (Belgium) and Huachipato (Chile). It has paid off outstanding financial debts and is paying Krasnodar (Russia), labor and tax debts, businessman Giuliano Bertolucci and Doyen on time.
– Now, we close the cycle by solving Barcelona. We are committed to resolving pending issues and restoring the credibility of our Santos – emphasized the president.
Check out the situation of the other nine main pending issues of Santos:
- Debt to Hamburg, Germany: Santos was punished by FIFA for not paying the German club for hiring defender Cleber Reis in 2017. At the end of 2020, in negotiations led by Andres Rueda, Walter Schalka and then president Orlando Rollo, Peixe committed to pay 2, 5 million euros in cash (about R$ 15.7 million) and three more installments of 200 thousand euros (about R$ 1.2 million). The debt was paid off.
- Debt with Atlético Nacional, from Colombia: Santos had not paid for the hiring of defender Felipe Aguilar, in 2019, and owed about R$4 million. In January of this year, it ended the debt and the process that was in FIFA.
- Debt to Club Brugge, Belgium: Santos made an agreement in 2020 to pay around 250 thousand euros for the hiring of Luan Peres. The club was in danger of being punished again by FIFA with a ban on signing players, but honored the payments in 2021. Debt already paid.
- Debt with Huachipato, from Chile: Santos signed Soteldo in 2019 for 3.5 million dollars (almost R$ 20 million, at the current price), but had not paid anything until selling the player, already in 2021. When he agreed to transfer to Toronto FC, from Canada , Peixe also reached an agreement with the Chileans to pay off the debt and withdraw the process from FIFA.
- Debt to Krasnodar, Russia: Santos announced at the end of June that it had reached an agreement with the Russian club to pay off a debt related to the signing of Cueva, avoiding another FIFA punishment. In 2019, under President José Carlos Peres, Santos hired Cueva for US$7 million (about R$38 million at the current rate), but he had not paid a single cent. The installments run until the end of 2023.
- Debt to businessman Giuliano Bertolucci: Santos also had to negotiate an old debt with the businessman, who takes care of the careers of Kaio Jorge and Sandry. Bertolucci gave the club a six-month grace period and agreed to receive the full amount until the end of Rueda’s term.
- Labor debts: the outstanding amounts were paid in installments.
- Tax debts: the outstanding amounts were paid in installments.
- Debt with Doyen: Santos owed the last installment of the loan made by the company to the club to hire Leandro Damião in 2013 – at the time, the Internacional striker cost R$ 42 million. With interest and a fine, the installment that was 5 million euros and should have been paid in 2019 rose to 15 million euros. Because of the debt, Santos had blocked accounts at the beginning of 2021. The club entered into an agreement to reduce the outstanding amount to 8.25 million euros (about R$ 51.9 million) to be paid by December 2021. 2023, when Andres Rueda’s term ends.
