São Paulo doesn’t stop at Marquinhos Calazans and sends out another attacking midfielder

THE São Paulo still hasn’t answered one of Ceni’s requests, who would like a new speed striker. Several names were speculated, but without much success – cases of Ferreira and Soteldo. The deal for the Venezuelan lasted a few weeks and was closed after Toronto “asked too much”. Anyway, Casares continues to clean up the cast.

Borrowed/released:

William

Dennis Junior

helinho

Trellez

Hudson

Shaylon

Rojas

Benitez

Lucas Perri

Bruno Alves

orejuela

In addition to them, two others should also come out: Pablo and Vitor Bueno. São Paulo continues to try to negotiate them, but has encountered difficulties. According to the journalist Lucas Musetti, gives UOL, there is great resistance from the duo in the face of the opportunities found. Shirt 9, for example, had advanced conversations with Ceará, but said “no”.

Bueno has also received offers, but is reluctant. according to “Goal BR”, the attacking midfielder was sought after by Botafogo, Grêmio and Japanese teams. Today (17th), the “GE.com” informed that São Paulo is already negotiating a termination with Vitor’s staff. Both consider the most viable path and should come to an agreement without much difficulty.

He performed at the Barra Funda CT, but trained separately and was warned that it will not be used. With a valid bond until the end of 2023, Vitor lived ups and downs at Tricolor. São Paulo tried, on several occasions, to go out on loan, but bumped into Bueno’s denials. He is still waiting for his termination to materialize before negotiating with either team.