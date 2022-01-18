São Paulo holds back Vasco’s reaction, advances in Copinha and will be Cruzeiro’s opponent

Highlighting the two goals from Maioli, São Paulo beat Vasco 4-2 for the round of 16 of the Copa São Paulo

In a six-goal game and emotion saved for the end, the São Paulo maintained 100% success in the Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup. facing the Vasco, Tricolor won 4-2 at Anacleto Campanella and qualified for the quarterfinals of Copinha.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

After dispatching Cruzmaltino in São Caetano do Sul, São Paulo will face the cruise, what beat Desportivo Brasil earlier this Monday (17).

In the first half, São Paulo seemed to be heading for a quiet victory. Maioli opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, widened in the 21st and the team had chances to score the third, but failed in the aim and, when he hit the goal, stopped at Cadu goalkeeper.

In the final stage, after 31 minutes of little inspiration, Talles Wander scored to open a 3-0 lead and, it seemed, lead to Tricolor’s victory in São Caetano do Sul. However, the third goal woke up Vasco, who reacted with two goals in the blink of an eye.

In the 36th minute, Figueiredo received a throw, dominated and finished from afar without letting the ball fall. The kick covered the goalkeeper Young and resulted in one of the most beautiful goals of Copinha. Soon after, at 37, it was Andrey’s turn to score a beautiful goal and set the match on fire once and for all.

However, the reaction ended there. In the 45th minute, Vitinho received in the area, finished low and closed the score at 4 to 2 for São Paulo. Cadu came to touch the ball, but could not defend.