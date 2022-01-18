São Paulo: Vitor Bueno discusses termination

The attacking midfielder Vitor Bueno is close to being another one to leave São Paulo. Training separately from the rest of the squad since the re-presentation, the shirt 12 negotiates with the Morumbi team the termination of his contract, which would end at the end of 2023.

The information about the termination of Vitor Bueno’s contract was reported by “ge” and confirmed by UOL Esporte.

Vitor Bueno is not part of São Paulo’s plans for the season. The Morumbi team tried to loan him to other clubs, but was unsuccessful. The attacking midfielder did not even want to open talks with Botafogo.

THE UOL Esporte found out with people close to the player that Vitor Bueno told São Paulo that he had no interest in being loaned to any team. From there, the two parties began to discuss the terms of a termination that would please everyone.

The proposal that pleased Vitor Bueno the most was from a Japanese team, whose name was not revealed. The Covid-19 pandemic, however, brought the business to a halt. The attacking midfielder was unable to move forward with the bureaucracy for a work visa in Japan and the conversations cooled down.

Vitor Bueno was bought at the end of 2019 by São Paulo, in a negotiation that involved the departure of striker Raniel to Santos. Since arriving at Morumbi, however, shirt 12 has not been able to win the favor of the crowd.

He participated in 120 matches for São Paulo, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists.