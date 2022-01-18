“São Paulo would also be interested”; Casares is snitched and Corinthians can take a hat on the market

Rafinha, Alisson, Nikão, Jandrei and Patrick were the news announced by São Paulo for the course of the 2022 season. Tricolor do Morumbi continues to map the ball market in search of opportunities that can be taken advantage of in the transfer window and do not hide their desire for a number 9 shirt.

According to information obtained by the British newspaper The Sun, SPFC wants to enter the dispute for the hiring of Diego Costa, target of Corinthians even before terminating with Atlético-MG. Last weekend, the striker officially said goodbye to Galo. In Belo Horizonte, he won the Brasileirão Serie A (1x) and Copa do Brasil (1x).

“Officially, I say goodbye to Atlético. I would like to thank all Massa Atleticana for all the support and affection I received from the first to the last day. Thank you so much for being part of my childhood dream of playing in Brazilian football and winning titles. my thanks also to all the technical staff, medical department, employees and especially to my companions who helped me daily, always doing everything to make me feel comfortable”, wrote the locket.

in the rooster, Diego was earning around R$1.3 million/month and had more than R$14 million to be received by the end of the current season., but gave up. Free on the market, it is speculated that the player may return to Spain, but there is hope that he will continue to work in Brazil. For this, you will have to reduce the order well.

“São Paulo would also be interested in signing the player. For this, the company ‘Sócios.com’, the same sponsor of Corinthians and São Paulo, would pay the athlete’s salaries. Despite the information, the board denies any interest in hiring Diego Costa”, highlighted the publication of the English.