Sars-CoV-2 detection study identifies which virus is active for 10 days

posted on 01/18/2022 06:00



(credit: Niklas HALLE’N / AFP)

As countries such as Brazil and the United Kingdom reduce the quarantine period for those infected with Sars-CoV-2, the interest of researchers about the deadline for the safe return to activities increases. A study from the University of Exeter, in the United Kingdom, published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases showed that one in 10 people who had covid-19 remain with active virus levels after 10 days of detection of the microorganism. That means they are still potentially capable of transmitting it.

To carry out the study, the researchers used an adapted test, which identifies subgenomic RNA, using the PCR technique. This material is produced by viruses that actively replicate and, therefore, can be considered alive and potentially infectious. Although the standard PCR methodology is very accurate for identifying the Sars-CoV-2 genome, it does not distinguish live microorganisms from those that are unable to contaminate other people. This is why many of the positive results long after the first diagnosis can be false.

Using adapted PCR, the team analyzed samples from 176 people who tested positive by the standard method. The scientists analyzed swabs (swabs used in the exam) of symptomatic patients, taken over eight months, and found that 13% of them still had clinically relevant levels of active virus after 10 days, meaning they had the potential to remain infectious.

In the five-day period, established by Brazil and the United Kingdom as the end of the quarantine, one in three people still had active virus, even though they had no more symptoms. “There was nothing clinically notable about these people, which means we couldn’t predict that they might still have the replicating virus,” notes Lorna Harries, professor of molecular genetics at Exeter and co-author of the study.

For Harries, the study points to the need to use tests capable of detecting the active virus even when the standard test is negative. “Special care must be taken in vulnerable settings such as nursing homes, as vaccinated elderly people with declining immunity may be much more at risk. A test that can detect specifically active viruses, like ours, could be useful in these specialized cases.” , it says.

However, experts believe that it would be necessary to further improve the technology, allowing the detection of the active virus without the need for PCR, which still requires complex laboratory facilities. Ideally, they say, quick tests, similar to those of lateral flow currently used — those portable ones, which present the result in 15 minutes but which, for now, are not so accurate. “The ability to identify replicating and potentially infectious viruses would be very useful in determining whether it is safe for individuals to end their period of isolation, particularly when it comes to people working with vulnerable populations in the health and care sector and those individuals who wish to visit vulnerable family members”, says Nathalie MacDermott, from the Center for Biomedical Research at King’s College London.

uncertainties

For infectologist Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, in the United Kingdom, the results obtained by the Exeter research, however, do not prove that having the virus active makes a person infectious. “The article reports detection of Sars-CoV-2 subgenomic RNA for some time after the onset of infection and, as suggested, people may remain infectious longer than thought. However, as stated by the authors, ‘ the correlation between infectivity and positivity of the gene-derived sgRNA is not always well conserved’ or, in other words, even if people remain positive, they may still not be infectious,” he highlights.

According to Hunter, it is known from previous studies that the virus can be eliminated from four days before to several weeks after the onset of symptoms. “This does not necessarily mean infectiousness. Very few studies have tried to measure when cases infect others. One of these studies suggested that most infections were transmitted between two days before and three days after the onset of symptoms,” he says. This would suggest, says the professor, that relying on subgenomic RNA would overestimate the risk of transmission after this period.

“This work also addresses pre-omicron infections,” Hunter points out. “There is some evidence that the omicron peaks in viral shedding two or three days later than the previous variants, but there is still no really good epidemiological evidence about when omicron patients are most likely to infect others.” Still, the doctor recalls that, at the moment, the world is probably detecting only a third of all active infections, which means that 75% of people contaminated by Sars-CoV-2 are circulating freely, with the potential to transmit it. it. Therefore, he argues that, regardless of loosening or intensifying social distancing rules, the most important thing is to continue vaccinating the population and continue with hygiene and protection measures, such as wearing a mask.