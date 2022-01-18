Satellite images show destruction caused by volcano in Tonga; see before and after | World

- Share this news on WhatsApp
The body of a British woman, who was swept away by the tsunami, was found on Monday (17). The small archipelago is completely isolated from the rest of the world, and the eruption was felt even in Alaska, causing a tsunami that reached from Japan to the United States.
Tonga is a country in Oceania that has about 100,000 inhabitants and is made up of dozens of islands in the South Pacific, west of Australia. (see map below). The main island of the archipelago is Tongatapu, where the capital Nuku’alofa is located.
See below images that show the before and after the eruption of the volcano:
Map identifies area of volcano eruption in Tonga — Photo: g1
Combined satellite imagery shows houses and buildings in Tonga on December 29, 2021 (above) and January 18, 2022 (below) before and after the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai submarine volcano — Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP
Satellite imagery combination shows the main port facilities of Nuku’alofa, capital of Tonga, on December 29, 2021 (above) and January 18, 2022 (below), before and after the eruption of the Hunga Tonga- Hunga Ha’apai — Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP
Satellite imagery combination shows Niutoua in Tongatapu, main island of Tonga, on January 9, 2021 (above) and January 17, 2022 (below) after the eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai submarine volcano — Photo : Planet Labs PBC via AP
Satellite imagery combination shows overview of Kanokupolu in Tongatapu, Tonga on January 14, 2022 (above) and January 16, 2022 (below) after the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’ submarine volcano apai — Photo: Planet Labs PBC via AP
Satellite imagery combination shows Hunga Tonga volcano Hunga Ha’apai in Tonga on April 10, 2021 (top), January 6, 2022 (middle), and January 18, 2022 (bottom) — Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP