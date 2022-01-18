Scientists use “time machine” to understand methane on Mars

Among the most exciting discoveries from the Curiosity rover, which has been operating on Mars since 2012, are the periodic and impressively high abundances of methane in the planet’s atmosphere. These and other observations from the rover have already revealed that Mars was once a potentially habitable planet.

Over the past seven years, Curiosity has established a methane background signal of about 0.41 parts per billion by volume (ppbv), and these periodic spikes can increase to as high as 21 ppbv.

A new study, published in the journal Earth and Space Science, indicates that these methane spikes could “have profound implications for geology and astrobiology.”

The minimum amount of methane emitted from each putative emission site that can produce (ac) Spike 1 and (df) Spike 2. For each putative emission site, an emission event is assumed to occur at the exact time when the site has the strongest influence on a methane measurement. The left color bars show the minimum mass of methane emitted, as required by the magnitude of the peaks. The color bars on the right show the increase in the global mean concentration of methane after the occurrence of one of the smaller emission events mentioned above. The contours show the elevation of the surface. The stars in (aed) mark the positions of Curiosity. Image: Yangcheng Luo -Caltech

On Earth, almost all methane emissions have biological origins, from flatulence from cows to the decomposition of plant material. On Mars, methane could be a potential biosignature, a chemical trace produced by life. However, scientists must first rule out the non-biological origins of methane.

To investigate where the methane emissions could originate from, the researchers used a method called “backtrajectory analysis.” Yes, as if it were a “time machine”, the technique involves using models based on what scientists already know about the atmosphere of Mars to track information “from the past” from the moment of its measurement.

The researchers studied all seven methane spike events that have been detected so far and used an existing global climate model of Mars to simulate how wind could transport methane traveling around the planet.

By simulating the backward trajectory of each methane spike based on wind patterns from various seasons and times of day, the study authors found that the spikes likely originated from the same general area: the northwest part of Gale Crater, a large impact crater. that scientists assume once harbored liquid water, which Curiosity is currently exploring.

However, the rover’s detections of methane on Mars have been questioned by experts. For example, the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), which has been investigating the Red Planet since late 2016, did not detect the same abundance of methane in the atmosphere that Curiosity identified from the surface.

According to scientists, there may be a geological mechanism that rapidly sequesters methane from the atmosphere or an atmospheric mechanism trapping it close to the surface.

To clarify this question, further research needs to be done to confirm where the methane originates, and Curiosity should continue to take measurements of ambient methane abundance to capture more peak events from the gas.

