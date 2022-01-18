‘Scream’: Neve Campbell celebrates the film’s great success and thanks her fans

The new ‘Panic‘ is already a resounding success in theaters, dominating the North American box office and grossing great $31.5 million on its debut in the country.

and the actress Neve Campbell celebrated the film’s powerful theatrical debut via its official Instagram.

Impressed with the significant collection of the feature – amid a rise in the new variant of COVID – the actress showed her gratitude to fans of the franchise, sharing an image of the world premiere.

In the post in question, she stated:

“I am shocked by the support of our fabulous Scream fans. Thanks!”

At the Rotten Tomatoes, the fifth chapter of the franchise ‘Panic‘ has received 75% approval through 191 published reviews and became the third highest rated film in the franchise – despite many critics claiming it to be the best since the original.

The highest rated film in the franchise is ‘panic 2‘ (81% approval and 81 criticism published) followed by the original (79% approval and 82 reviews).

5. Panic 3 (41% approval)

4. Panic 4 (61% approval)

3. Panic – 2022 (78% approval)

2. Panic (79% approval)

1. Panic 2 (81% approval)

In general consensus, “Critics praised the tone, narrative, performances and resurgence of the slasher saga with the new feature film.”

“Brutally gory, gloriously self-referential and genuinely entertaining, ‘Scream’ pays homage to the past while still fully standing.”, The Jam Report.

“It may not be so outrageously banal in its approach, but this fifth film in the Scream franchise has something in common with The Matrix: Resurrections in its scathing commentary on our contemporary film culture.”, Flicks.

“It may not match the original, but the new ‘Panic’ is up there with ‘Panic 2’ as the best sequel in the series” – Digital Spy.

“It’s fun without diminishing the audience or genre, it’s scary without needing cheap scares or imitations, and it’s fun and unpredictable” – The AU Review.

“I really like how [‘Pânico’] make fun of yourself” – Nerd Reactor.

“A success worthy of the crown of Wes Craven” – THN.

“The new film successfully continues the tradition of ‘Panic’ evolving, through original and poignant commentary on the horror genre – but one of the most incredible qualities of the fifth chapter is that it absolutely exudes love and respect for the franchise” – Perri Nemiroff.

The film is now showing in national cinemas.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett , from the praised terror ‘Bloody Wedding‘, are responsible for the direction.

Twenty-five years after a series of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new assassin appropriates the mask of Ghostface and begins stalking a group of teenagers to uncover secrets from the town’s deadly past, causing Sidney Prescott Return to unravel the mystery.

The cast has the return of Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox and Marley Shelton, in addition to introducing newcomers Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mikey Madison.