Secret audios reveal dictator’s frantic last hours before overthrow

  • Emir Nader
  • BBC News Arabic

The BBC obtained extraordinary recordings of what we believe to be phone calls made by a former Middle East dictator, then Tunisian President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, as he left the country in 2011. These final moments show how his authority crumbled, sealing the fate of his 23-year dictatorship, amid the Arab Spring, a wave of pro-democracy uprisings in the region.

Ben Ali died in exile in 2019.

The recordings were analyzed by forensic experts who found no evidence of tampering or manipulation. The BBC has also reproduced these recordings for people who know the individuals involved and believe the voices are genuine, reinforcing the thesis of the authenticity of the recordings. However, some of the people involved strongly dispute its veracity.

If genuine, the recordings give incredible insight into Ben Ali’s change of mood in the last 48 hours of his regime, as he slowly began to understand the true impact of the protests that shook his feared police state.

