see the votes for the best in the world from the top captains and coaches

After the award of The Best, FIFA released the votes of all captains and coaches chosen

The Best, FIFA’s award for the best in the world in women’s and men’s football, of the 2020/21 season took place this Monday (17).

In the main awards, little surprise. As with the Ballon d’Or, Alexia Putellas, from barcelona, was named the best player in the world. Repeating 2020, Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munchen, received the award once again in the men’s.

THE Chelsea was a highlight of the awards. In the election of the best coaches, Thomas Tuchel was awarded in men’s football, while Emma Hayes surprised and took the award in women’s football.

After the awards, FIFA released the votes of captains and coaches of all teams in the world in the awards for best player and coach in the world.

THE ESPN.com.br split the votes of the captains and coaches of some of the most famous teams on the planet.

The Best Trophy Harold Cunningham/FIFA

Votes of the main captains

alab

Lewandowski, Benzema and Jorginho

Tuchel, Flick and Guardiola

Ballet

Lewandowski, Benzema and Salah

Mancini, Tuchel and Conte

busquets

Messi, Lewandowski and Haaland

Guardiola, Tuchel and Mancini

chiellini

Jorginho, Lewandowski and Kante

Mancini, Tuchel and Conte

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lewandowski, Kante and Jorginho

Mancini, Tuchel and Scaloni

Dzeko

Lewandowski, Messi and Benzema

Conte, Mancini and Tuchel

Godin

Kante, Jorginho and Messi

Simeone, Mancini and Scaloni

Gustavo Gomez

Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo

Guardiola, Tuchel and Scaloni

warrior

Salah, Messi and De Bruyne

Tuchel, Conte and Guardiola

Hazard

Benzema, De Bruyne and Jorginho

Mancini, Tuchel and Conte

Kane

Lewandowski, Messi and Kante

Conte, Tuchel and Guardiola

Lewandowski

Jorginho, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Flick, Tuchel and Guardiola

loris

Benzema, Mbappé and Kante

Scaloni, Mancini and Tuchel

Messi

Neymar, Mbappe and Benzema

Scaloni, Mancini and Guardiola

Mkhitaryan

Messi, Jorginho and Lewandowski

Tuchel, Mancini and Flick

Modric

Benzema, Jorginho and Lewandowski

Tuchel, Mancini and Guardiola

Neuer

Lewandowski, Salah and Kante

Flick, Guardiola and Tuchel

oblate

Messi, Kante and Lewandowski

Simeone, Tuchel and Guardiola

Salah

Jorginho, Messi and Lewandowski

Tuchel, Guardiola and Mancini

sound

Lewandowski, Messi and Kante

Conte, Tuchel and Guardiola

Thiago Silva

Neymar, Lewandowski and Jorginho

Tuchel, Guardiola and Mancini

Van Dijk

Salah, Lewandowski and Kante

Tuchel, Guardiola and Flick

Votes from top technicians

Didier Deschamps

Benzema, Mbappé and Kante

Tuchel, Mancini and Flick

Fernando Santos

Kante, Jorginho and Lewandowski

Mancini, Tuchel and Scaloni

Gareth Southgate

Jorginho, De Bruyne and Messi

Guardiola, Tuchel and Mancini

Hansi Flick

Lewandowski, Salah and Mbappe

Tuchel, Guardiola and Mancini

Lionel Scaloni

Messi, Mbappe and Neymar

Tuchel, Simeone and Mancini

Louis van Gaal

Kante, De Bruyne and Salah

Tuchel, Mancini and Guardiola

Luis Enrique

Messi, Lewandowski and Jorginho

Guardiola, Tuchel and Mancini

Paulo Sousa

Lewandowski, Jorginho and Kante

Tuchel, Flick and Mancini

Roberto Mancini

Jorginho, Lewandowski and Mbappé

Conte, Simeone and Scaloni

Roberto Martínez

De Bruyne, Jorginho and Lewandowski

Mancini, Tuchel and Guardiola

Titus

Lewandowski, Salah and Benzema

Mancini, Tuchel and Guardiola