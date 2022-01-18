see the votes for the best in the world from the top captains and coaches

After the award of The Best, FIFA released the votes of all captains and coaches chosen
The Best, FIFA’s award for the best in the world in women’s and men’s football, of the 2020/21 season took place this Monday (17).
In the main awards, little surprise. As with the Ballon d’Or, Alexia Putellas, from barcelona, was named the best player in the world. Repeating 2020, Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munchen, received the award once again in the men’s.
THE Chelsea was a highlight of the awards. In the election of the best coaches, Thomas Tuchel was awarded in men’s football, while Emma Hayes surprised and took the award in women’s football.
After the awards, FIFA released the votes of captains and coaches of all teams in the world in the awards for best player and coach in the world.
THE ESPN.com.br split the votes of the captains and coaches of some of the most famous teams on the planet.
Votes of the main captains
alab
Lewandowski, Benzema and Jorginho
Tuchel, Flick and Guardiola
Ballet
Lewandowski, Benzema and Salah
Mancini, Tuchel and Conte
busquets
Messi, Lewandowski and Haaland
Guardiola, Tuchel and Mancini
chiellini
Jorginho, Lewandowski and Kante
Mancini, Tuchel and Conte
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lewandowski, Kante and Jorginho
Mancini, Tuchel and Scaloni
Dzeko
Lewandowski, Messi and Benzema
Conte, Mancini and Tuchel
Godin
Kante, Jorginho and Messi
Simeone, Mancini and Scaloni
Gustavo Gomez
Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo
Guardiola, Tuchel and Scaloni
warrior
Salah, Messi and De Bruyne
Tuchel, Conte and Guardiola
Hazard
Benzema, De Bruyne and Jorginho
Mancini, Tuchel and Conte
Kane
Lewandowski, Messi and Kante
Conte, Tuchel and Guardiola
Lewandowski
Jorginho, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Flick, Tuchel and Guardiola
loris
Benzema, Mbappé and Kante
Scaloni, Mancini and Tuchel
Messi
Neymar, Mbappe and Benzema
Scaloni, Mancini and Guardiola
Mkhitaryan
Messi, Jorginho and Lewandowski
Tuchel, Mancini and Flick
Modric
Benzema, Jorginho and Lewandowski
Tuchel, Mancini and Guardiola
Neuer
Lewandowski, Salah and Kante
Flick, Guardiola and Tuchel
oblate
Messi, Kante and Lewandowski
Simeone, Tuchel and Guardiola
Salah
Jorginho, Messi and Lewandowski
Tuchel, Guardiola and Mancini
sound
Lewandowski, Messi and Kante
Conte, Tuchel and Guardiola
Thiago Silva
Neymar, Lewandowski and Jorginho
Tuchel, Guardiola and Mancini
Van Dijk
Salah, Lewandowski and Kante
Tuchel, Guardiola and Flick
Votes from top technicians
Didier Deschamps
Benzema, Mbappé and Kante
Tuchel, Mancini and Flick
Fernando Santos
Kante, Jorginho and Lewandowski
Mancini, Tuchel and Scaloni
Gareth Southgate
Jorginho, De Bruyne and Messi
Guardiola, Tuchel and Mancini
Hansi Flick
Lewandowski, Salah and Mbappe
Tuchel, Guardiola and Mancini
Lionel Scaloni
Messi, Mbappe and Neymar
Tuchel, Simeone and Mancini
Louis van Gaal
Kante, De Bruyne and Salah
Tuchel, Mancini and Guardiola
Luis Enrique
Messi, Lewandowski and Jorginho
Guardiola, Tuchel and Mancini
Paulo Sousa
Lewandowski, Jorginho and Kante
Tuchel, Flick and Mancini
Roberto Mancini
Jorginho, Lewandowski and Mbappé
Conte, Simeone and Scaloni
Roberto Martínez
De Bruyne, Jorginho and Lewandowski
Mancini, Tuchel and Guardiola
Titus
Lewandowski, Salah and Benzema
Mancini, Tuchel and Guardiola