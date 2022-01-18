Sekiro: blindfolded, player finishes the game in just 2 hours

One player managed to complete Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in only two hours and 35 seconds… while blindfolded. The feat took place during the digital event Awesome Games Done Quick to raise funds for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

This was not the first time the streamer Mitchriz it played Sekiro live with eyes closed: last year, he managed to close the game even faster, in less than two hours.

Below, you can see the full video of Mitchriz finishing Shadows Die Twice while blindfolded during the AGDQ:

To play Sekiro from start to finish blindfolded, the streamer used only his game memory, giving a lot attention to sound effects. It’s almost surreal to see him hit every move, managing to use the grappling hook in the right place at the right time, fending off attacks, and landing accurate blows against enemies he couldn’t see.

During the event, three players broke world records: InsertLogic finished Kena: Bridge of Spirits in just 28 minutes and 35 seconds; while Jaxler closed Pumpkin Jack at 44 minutes and 18 seconds; already Shadowthepast completed its gameplay of webbed in just 17 minutes and 21 seconds.

This edition of the AGDQ managed to raise $3.4 million, the biggest balance in the history of the event, in addition to having made history by reaching a total of US$ 1 million in donations in the shortest period of time.