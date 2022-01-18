Selection without Brazilians and with ‘magic quartet’ in attack

FIFA announced this Monday (17) the selection of the last season. The team did not have the presence of any Brazilian (only Jorginho, who is naturalized Italian) and still had an attacking quartet capable of taking the breath away from any defensive system: Cristiano Ronaldo, Haaland, Lewandoski and Messi.

A curiosity is that Donnarumma, who lost to Mendy in the best goalkeeper of the year award, surpassed his opponent in the selection of the year. It is worth mentioning that the team voting is done by several players around the world.

Fifa did a real juggling act to climb the selection of the year. In order to place the four forwards, the entity decided to select three defenders and three midfielders. Therefore, the team was not very well balanced, which generated criticism on social networks.

The team of the year was: Donnarumma; Alaba, Ruben Dias and Bonucci; Jorginho, Kante and De Bruyne; Cristiano Ronaldo, Haaland, Lewandoski and Messi

women’s team

The women’s team, in turn, was announced with goalkeeper Christiane Endler; defenders Bronze, Renard, Bright, Eriksson; midfielders Banini, Lloyd, Bonanser; and forwards Miedema, Marta, Alex Morgan.

Striker Marta was Brazil’s representative in the ideal selections released by FIFA in Switzerland. She is on the women’s team defined by FIFPro (International Federation of Professional Football Players), referring to the 2020/2021 season.

This was the fourth time that Marta appeared in the ideal selection. The Brazilian was also voted the best in the world on six previous occasions.