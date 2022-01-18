“Send the three + a few million and it’s done”; Flamengo fans indicate trio to Grêmio in exchange for Ferreira

Ferreira has been coveted in the football market and draws the attention of several clubs in Brazil and abroad. In the last few hours, it was reported in the national sports press that Flamengo is interested in the player and may formalize a proposal if Michael actually be sold, which should happen in the next few days.

The athlete’s termination fine is 8 million euros (BRL 50.3 million at the current price). If the Crimson-Black pays this amount, the Immortal can do nothing. On social media, some Flamen fans suggest that the Rio de Janeiro club offer Rodinei, Rene and Vitinho, in addition to a few million for the holder of the Tricolor Gaucho.

The first two never fell in favor of the fans, who constantly criticize the players. Vitinho, on the other hand, lives ups and downs. Last season he was very important coming off the bench. Grêmio, in turn, prefers to trade Ferreira abroad and Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, is another one that tries to hire the sprinter.

If the athlete’s departure is not confirmed for Europe, the management of the Rio Grande do Sul club will calmly monitor the next steps. Ferreira is 24 years old and, even with Grêmio’s fall to Serie B, he managed to stand out and, therefore, was valued in the market.

In social networks, the attacker’s possible move to Flamengo has become a debate of debate among the fans. For now, the player’s representatives are waiting for some signaling from the Grêmio direction before intensifying the conversations.