Serasa starts notifying consumers about credit score changes

Brazilians became more valued because of their payment history with the emergence of the positive record. Through it, each consumer is responsible for their own financial and banking relationship, which is shown in the form of a score called credit score.

Read more: KILLING tips to improve your score at Serasa

Default risk analysis is carried out by bureaus, banks and fintechs, each with its own methodology and rating given to consumers. Those with higher grades end up paying less interest when borrowing money, as the chances of default are lower.

The indicator, managed by Serasa, lists a score ranging from 0 to 1,000. Therefore, those with a lower score have more difficulty getting credit, while those with a higher score have more access to cards, loans, financing, among other transactions.

Serasa Score will notify consumers

With over 16.5 million app downloads in the last six months alone, Serasa started to launch an automatic notification service on mobile for each variation in the score. The alert will be issued when the consumer’s rating changes by 15 points up or down.

“Having access to variations becomes even more relevant at a time when many consumers are looking for credit, as it avoids surprises”, declared Patrícia Camillo, manager of Serasa. According to the executive, more than 3 million people have already received the bureau’s alert since the service went into effect this year.

According to her, the clearer the communication with the consumer, the better their understanding of their actions in the financial market. In practice, this will allow him to make the necessary adjustments to his finances, especially in the event of a drop in his score.

Another service recently released by the company gives access to a report containing the diagnosis of possible factors that are causing the change in the score index. It is worth noting that actions such as paying bills on time (invoice, financing and loan installments) generate an increase, while delays in paying off debts reduce the points of the note.