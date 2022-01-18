Server protest pressures Guedes and asks for 28% readjustment

posted on 01/18/2022 05:50 / updated on 01/18/2022 05:51



(credit: Breno Fortes/CB/DA Press)

The first of three strikes by public servants, scheduled to take place today, will be a test to assess the strength of the civil service in the clash with the government for salary recomposition. Led by representatives of the civil service elite, the movement demands an increase of up to 28.15% in paychecks and gained strength after President Jair Bolsonaro promised funds only to correct the salaries of police officers.

According to an estimate by the Ministry of Economy, each 1% salary readjustment implies an increase of R$ 3 billion in expenses. Thus, if the claim is met, the cost to the public coffers would be R$ 84.45 billion per year. The 2022 Budget provides only R$ 1.7 billion for salary adjustments – exactly that of police officers, the political base of support for the president.

Today’s acts were initially convened by the National Permanent Forum for Typical State Careers (Fonacate), which brings together groups of tax auditors from the Internal Revenue Service, Central Bank employees, diplomats and others. Last Friday, the mobilization was reinforced by the Forum of National Entities of Federal Public Servants (Fonasefe), which represents a wider range of careers, including those with lower salaries, and promises to participate in the act.

acts

The demonstrations are scheduled to start at 10 am this Tuesday in front of the Central Bank and continue at 2 pm at the Ministry of Economy. Fonacate expects participation from at least 29 categories, according to a survey updated last night.

The forums and associations that organize the act represent 1.2 million servers across the country. According to union leaders, the expectation is that the mobilization will be the largest since 2015. Fonacate president Rudinei Marques explained that he considers this a decisive moment for the beginning of the civil service’s struggle for salary increases. “The mobilization starts now, but it only ends with the salary recomposition”, he said.

General strike

According to Marques, the main objective of today’s acts is to open a channel for discussion with the government. “Then, the mobilization continues so that we have a first proposal for recomposition. If this does not occur until the first week of February, we will evaluate the possibility of a general strike in the public service”, he said.

Political scientist Nauê Bernardo highlighted that the unity of the category, which will be put to the test today, is an integral part of the search for salary recomposition. “This could be the beginning of a mobilization to demand improvements from an eventual new government”, he said. Bernardo notes that the strike is bad for the federal government. “It forces decision-making and generates a crisis from a measure that aimed to benefit the government’s base. It attracts the opposition of public opinion at an already tense moment and impacts the provision of services to citizens”, he evaluated.

“We are going to have an artistic moment to open the mobilization”, mocked the president of Fonacate. “We are taking dolls with the caricature of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, in allusion to the millions of dollars he has in tax havens.” According to Rudinei Marques, the movement has significant adhesion of careers from the Judiciary, Legislative and Executive powers.

“Foreign trade analysts; Itamaraty officials; specialists in public policies and government management; tax and agricultural auditors; auditors and technicians from the Office of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) and the National Treasury; intelligence officers; civil servants from regulators; employees of the Central Bank; servants of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM); federal agrarian experts; and servants of the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep)”, listed Marques.

Within movement, there are different perceptions of movement. Condsef officials said they intend to submit, at the Ministry of Economy, a claim for an emergency readjustment of 19.99% – which corresponds to the inflation of the three years of Bolsonaro’s government. If the claim is not accepted, the idea is to start a strike from February 14 – with the rest of the civil service, which plans to cross their arms in a generalized way.

Dialogue

The secretary general of Condsef, Sérgio Ronaldo da Silva, considered that the entity’s intention is to exhaust all attempts at dialogue before going on strike. “We want to dialogue before going to the conflict. So far, the government has not signaled for dialogue. We have a deadline that runs until April 3, and we believe that, until then, we have a way to establish a consensus. meet on the 27th and then declare a strike from the 14th of February,” he said.

“We are building

of the steps even to not have illegality. Justice asks for it. We can only start a strike when the dialogue is exhausted. We hope that the government is willing to listen to us. That’s what we built on Friday. This 18th will be a national day of struggle and we hope to build a platform for dialogue”, reiterated Silva.