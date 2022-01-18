Shadow Warrior 3 Coming to PS4 on March 1

Delayed from 2021 to earlier this year, Shadow Warrior 3 now has a release date on PS4. The game will be released on March 1, 2022 and is now available for pre-order on the PS Store. Whoever pre-orders the game will win the first two games in the franchise and a Katana skin.

Devolver Digital is selling the game on Sony’s virtual store for BRL 264.90. The bundle for those who buy the game before March 1st includes the following items:

Shadow Warrior

Shadow Warrior 2

Limited Edition Katana Skin

Both games are complete and the cosmetic for Lo Wang’s katana, protagonist of the next title in the franchise, is exclusive to Shadow Warrior 3.

In this next adventure, Wang and his partner Orochi Zilla will have to recapture an ancient dragon unintentionally released from its eternal prison – the duo’s fault, including. To carry out the quest, they will need to search for various magical artifacts to prevent a catastrophe.

The game will come to PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Sony invests in Shadow Warrior 3 studio

Devolver Digital, the developer of Shadow Warrior 3, has gone public, and Sony has not missed the opportunity to acquire a small stake in the company. Find out how much the Japanese giant had to pay in this operation!