Shocking video! Angry elephant tops family car on safari – News

One family ended up having more excitement than they would have liked on a safari. The car of a group of tourists was overturned by a rabid elephant, in a very scary video recorded in South Africa.

The car occupied by a couple of parents and two children was turned over by the pachyderm as if it were a toy.

The video with the act was made by the driver of a car that was coming right behind. As the filming begins with the animal’s fury, it is not possible to discover a possible reason for the attack.

Other drivers tried to help, honking and speeding towards the elephant, but were unable to stop the moment of fury.

The witness who filmed the video tells the passenger to “call them”, a likely reference to the park administrators, and she replies that she ‘doesn’t know who to call’.

Despite the fury of the attack, the victims suffered only minor injuries, but said they were extremely shocked by the situation.

On social media, some compared the animal’s attack with the ferocity of the T-Rex from the first film in the Jurassic Park franchise, which also flips a vehicle.

The management of iSimangaliso Wetland Park said it will investigate the circumstances of the accident.

