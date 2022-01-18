Singer Iza teases with dental floss piece on fancy boat

Working on the dissemination of music ‘No filter’, Iza again generated buzz on social media. On the occasion, the carioca appeared inside a luxury boat, in Dubai, next to her husband Sérgio Santos, in the greatest atmosphere of romance.

“That big guy with my talisman, you know?”, said the famous in the caption. In the video, she appears with her entire body highlighted, showing off her hard bottom on the high seas.

“I am hypnotized after seeing this vision,” one grown man reacted. “Wonderful cat woman, how lucky is this guy”, said the second person. “Perfection has a name”, commented another.

important vent

A few months ago, Iza participated in the Altas Horas and without speaking his tongue, used the moment of the program to talk about the need for artists to speak out against the current government. According to her, many lives are lost due to the president’s negligence.

To people who can choose to stay at home, and there are people, yes, who have that option, stay at home. It’s hard to stay at home, but you’re saving lives by staying home. And also to the artists who are watching us, be aware of the weight of your attitude in people’s lives. People are looking at us. We are not here just to pay our bills. I even get emotional talking about it, but people have us as an influence. So really wear that shirt. This is very serious. And I think that, at this moment, Brazil needs us. Stay at home, damn it,” revealed the judge of the The Voice Brazil.

Personal life

In an interview with the magazine JP, Iza commented on the right time to get pregnant with their first child. According to an American singer, perhaps this moment does not exist, since something great always happens.

“Something very important, very big, will always be happening, it will never be the time. Who told me that was [cantora norte-americana] Ciara, when I was recording with her in Los Angeles [o clipe “Evapora” também com Major Lazer, em 2019] and she was pregnant with her third child. I want to start trying after September 2022.”

Still in the same conversation, she told about the decision to have moved house in the midst of the pandemic. “We used to live there because I was at another point in my career. I thought I could go to the beach, to the gym in the building. Because at some point people would get used to me. They are four-story buildings, people from other penthouses kept an eye on mine, with cell phones. There was a school across the street. I started to feel trapped. And I needed to take care of my energy.”

