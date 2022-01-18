Sister of Tiago Abravanel, from BBB22, says that few family members knew about the reality show | BBB22

Everyone must have seen the actor and singer Tiago Abravanel releasing his voice and performing on several screens around. Now, can you imagine being able to do this 24 hours a day, and see him inside BBB22’s house? According Ligia Abravanel , Tiago’s sister, the family’s anxiety is already running high – and in big day , the day the new brothers and sisters were announced, was no different.

“Wow, we were so excited! It took a long time for his name to be announced [risos]. And when it did, it was so wonderful! The crowd started sending messages, friends, people we hadn’t seen for a long time, but who like Ti… Anyway, I think it’s being very positive, you know? We have only received many messages of affection and it is being very nice”.

2 of 4 Tiago Abravanel made a video call with the family before the confinement of BBB22 — Photo: Personal archive Tiago Abravanel made a video call with the family before the confinement of BBB22 – Photo: Personal archive

Before saying goodbye to the cell phone and entering the confinement, the brother made a last video call with the family – and the moment was emotional: “Shortly before he handed over the cell phone, we made a call with the family group, which has me, my sister, my mother and Rô, who is our nanny, to say ‘goodbye’, to wish them good luck, give some advice, in short, for him to enjoy, enjoy. It was quite an emotional moment, but [a despedida] it was, unfortunately, at a distance”, says Lígia.

+++ Tiago Abravanel is a participant of BBB22; meet!

The sister was one of the people chosen by Tiago to manage his life while he is confined. She comments that it’s so much work that she hasn’t even had time to miss it yet, but she says that Fernando Poli, the actor’s husband, is already missing him a lot. “Every time we talk, he cries. It’s very emotional!”

3 of 4 Sister of Tiago Abravanel, from BBB22, says that few family members knew about his participation in the reality: ‘Everyone was surprised and wished him good luck’ — Photo: Personal Archive Sister of Tiago Abravanel, from BBB22, says that few family members knew about his participation in the reality: ‘Everyone was surprised and wished him good luck’ — Photo: Personal Archive

And don’t you think that the big day It’s a surprise only for the public, no! The participants’ family and friends are also in shock – after all, you can’t tell everyone, right? With the Abravanel family, it was the same thing: “I think that from my mother’s family, everyone didn’t know, my aunts, my grandfather, Silvio, anyway, no one knew. As soon as they announced his name, we sent him a message, and everyone was surprised and wished him good luck. From my father’s family, there were some cousins ​​who didn’t know either”.

+++ Tiago Abravanel, from BBB22, says he hid from Silvio Santos participation in reality: ‘Grandpa doesn’t know’

Now that all the participants have been announced and the game is about to start, can you imagine the groups of friendship that can be born there? For Lígia, Tiago will have no difficulties in this regard: “He is a super friend. People say that, when we met him, he became a friend, you know? So I believe it will be very easy for him to make friends with everyone.”

4 of 4 Sister of Tiago Abravanel, from BBB22, says that few family members knew about his participation in the reality: ‘Everyone was surprised and wished him good luck’ — Photo: Personal Archive Sister of Tiago Abravanel, from BBB22, says that few family members knew about his participation in the reality: ‘Everyone was surprised and wished him good luck’ — Photo: Personal Archive

But, if it’s to list some names that she believes her brother should identify with more, here it goes: “I think he’ll identify with Linn a lot, he’ll want to know more about her story. With Vinicius, with Slovenia… I think he’ll get along with everyone, but if I were to bet on someone, I’d say: from the Camarote, with the Linn, The Douglas and the naiara, who is already his friend. From Popcorn, I would say to Eslo it’s the vinicius”.

Do you already follow BBB on social media?

📲 Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @bbb

📲 Facebook and Youtube: /Big Brother Brazil