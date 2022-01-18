Slovenia and Natalia have the first DR of the edition at a party

The first night of “BBB 22” (Rede Globo) may have started with a “cute” discord game and a great collective toast between the brothers, but the atmosphere of peace did not last long. During the improvised party on the lawn, participants Eslovênia and Natália, both on the popcorn side, starred in the first DR of the edition.

It all started when Natália decided to call the attention of Miss Pernambuco about a situation that happened in the first hours of coexistence. “I’ll talk to your face, I’m not fake. I was upset because I thought you didn’t want me in the room”, said the sister.

“When we were in the room, me, Vyni and the others, you said, ‘I’m feeling something in this room and stuff,’ so far so good,” he recalled.

Then Slovenia started to explain about the misunderstanding, and said: “no, I wanted you there [no quarto]Yes.” However, she was quickly cut off by Natalia, who stated “I don’t care what you think, because I know who I am. But I want to hear it, because I could be wrong.”

The model continued her outburst, however, apologizing to her sister. “If I gave you a bad impression, I’m sorry. [do lado] popcorn, they have an audience, we don’t have anyone”, he concluded. After the conversation, the two exchanged a hug on the lawn.

Before the party, Slovenia was talking to Rodrigo about the singer Naiara Azevedo, one of the participants on the box side. “I felt screaming [a energia dela]. Enough, I felt bad, I don’t like to feel that”, he said.

“Vyni said: ‘I loved her’. And I…”, completed the sister, making a face. Even earlier, the singer’s behavior also earned comments from Laís and Barbara.