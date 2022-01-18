Slovenia made surreal decision before joining the show

Confirmed in the group of Popcorn do BBB 2022, Slovenia she had to miss the wedding which would be her friend’s godmother. The ceremony took place last Friday (14), the same day that the Pernambuco native was announced as a new participant in the reality show.

The miss even participated in the bachelorette party of the bride, Lulyane Ferreira, but was confined soon after in a hotel in Rio de Janeiro. On social media, the bride spoke about the situation.

“Today she would be here, at my wedding, being my godmother, but I am very happy to know that she is in Big Brother. I’m looking forward to following along. For sure, she will be a great player.”, he said.

Miss Slovenia, 25, managed to stir social media soon after being the fifth participant revealed at BBB 2022. The girl, who occupies the popcorn group, has a degree in Marketing, but does not dispense with a good fuzuê on the internet.

Her name, which was inspired by the division of Yugoslavia, chosen by her father, was among the most talked about topics on Friday afternoon (14). Memes have already started to appear in full force.

The sister would be called Bosnia-Herzegovina, but the mother of the Pernambuco woman did not authorize it. However, another family member has a different name. The brother is called Oedipus, thanks to a Greek story written by Sophocles.

She lives with her parents and interrupted her graduation when she won Miss Pernambuco in 2018 and started to envision a new career, focused on the internet. In the same year, she participated in Miss Brazil and won the title of best oratory of the contest.

Single, the new sister of BBB 2022 said that there is no lack of option, but for quality. He claims to be very competitive and says he will run after the prize:

“I’m even ashamed to say how competitive I am. I fought for everything alone in life. I create goals and go after them. But I know that what will define whether I deserve R$ 1.5 million are my attitudes”.

Slovenia assured that it is calculating and strategizing for everything, but at the same time it is sentimental. “This lack of balance makes me who I am”, revealed.

