Slovenia, Miss Pernambuco in 2018, was the first to enter the house; see the reaction

Miss Pernambuco 2018, Slovenia Marques, was the first participant of the BBB 22 to enter the house. The program premiered this Monday (17). Check out her reaction below:

>> BBB from Pernambuco: Who is Slovenia Marques? Meet the ex-Miss Caruaru and Pernambuco confirmed at BBB 22

>> BBB 22: Know when participants with covid enter the house

Despite being from João Pessoa, in Paraíba, the girl considers herself from Pernambuco because she has lived almost her entire life in Caruaru, in the Agreste region of Pernambuco. A member of the popcorn group, she was elected Miss Caruaru and Miss Pernambuco in 2018, and has more than 58,000 followers on social media, in addition to having an extensive curriculum of work as a model.

Slovenia, from the Pipoca group, is a marketing student and model, has studied physics and says: “I talk a lot, I drink a lot, I scream a lot… It’s all a lot!”

Meet the participants ???? https://t.co/HMefYcMPzw #RedeBBB #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/0ulAkvjzMJ

— Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) January 14, 2022

. Slovenia is a fan of the German physicist Albert Einstein, mainly for his most famous thesis: the Theory of Relativity – Disclosure / Globe Slovenia’s name was inspired by the political conflicts of the 1990s that led to the division of Yugoslavia – Disclosure / Globe Slovenia was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but considers herself from Pernambuco because she has lived almost her entire life in Caruaru, Pernambuco – Disclosure / Globe

Who is Slovenia Marques?

At 25 years old, Eslovênia Marques is named after the political conflicts of the 1990s that led to the division of Yugoslavia. Her father wanted her to be called Bosnia and Herzegovina, but her mother wouldn’t let her and the two decided to name Slovenia.

But at home, her family calls her Dudley.

Where was Slovenia Marques born?

Born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, the model and influencer has lived in Caruaru since she was 6 years old.

It was in the capital of forró that Slovenia acted, from a young age, in social actions linked to the Catholic community. Also in Caruaru, she took her first steps in the profession as a model and was elected Miss Caruaru in 2016. In 2018, Slovenia was acclaimed as Miss Caruaru and, in the same year, she won the crown of Miss Pernambuco.

Passion for Physics



Intense, outgoing and very curious, Slovenia fell in love with science from an early age. She studied Physics for four years at the Federal University of Pernambuco, on the Caruaru campus, often being the only woman in her class. At the same time, she was already working as a model and influencer.

Slovenia is a fan of the German physicist Albert Einstein, mainly for his most famous thesis: the Theory of Relativity.

Miss Pernambuco

Slovenia is 1.77 cm tall and was elected Miss Caruaru and Miss Pernambuco in 2018. Therefore, she decided to stop the course to live another dream: to participate in Miss Brazil. Slovenia ranked ninth in the dispute for the Miss Brazil crown.

“It was a start for me about changes. Not only as a woman, but as a profession, course, maturity, perspective on life. Because Miss Brazil brings it. If you know how to deal with it in the right way, you learn more about yourself”, she said.

Marketing



Currently, Slovenia is studying marketing and continues to invest in a modeling career, representing several brands in the Agreste region of Pernambuco. In addition, she also acts as an influencer, producing content for brands on social media and participating in events.

“People think that the world of miss is futile, but in fact the worlds complete each other. You have to show content, show that you can do what you want and transmit content and intelligence through the world of beauty”, he told in an interview with EL10 Interior.

Expectations for the BBB 22

Slovenia Marques promises to take her partying side to BBB 22. She likes a good cachaça, going out with her friends and says she’s not afraid of embarrassing herself at BBB parties.

“I like to represent something very real: I drink, I swear, I sit with my legs open. That’s what people like to be represented by people who are real.”

BBB 22 participants

On Friday (14), Globo released the names and profiles of the 20 participants of Big Brother Brasil 22. As in the last editions, half of the cast is formed by anonymous people, the popcorn, and the other half by famous guests for the reality show. , the cabin.