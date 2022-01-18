Smiles offers up to 300% bonus when transferring miles between accounts

The promotion is back! Until 9:00 pm today, Smiles is offering to all its customers until 300% transfer bonus of miles between accounts.

The transfer of miles between Smiles accounts is something that can be interesting for those who wish to issue a ticket and do not have enough miles in their account. However, the price doesn’t help, as Smiles usually charges 6 cents per transferred mile.

However, in a campaign like this the transfer can be interesting, because with a 300% bonus the price is more palatable, that is, 2 cents per transferred mile, more precisely. Which makes the thousand go out for R$20.

Similar to previous campaigns, bonus miles will be valid for 12 months. In addition, miles will be credited to the customer’s account within 72 hours of payment confirmation.

The transfer bonus is structured as follows:

300% bonus – Diamond customers or Smiles club

– Diamond customers or Smiles club 250% bonus – Smiles Customers

Finally, Smiles has increased the number of miles that can be transferred and now we have:

Smiles, Silver and Gold customers – Increased from 40k to 80k miles

– Increased from 40k to 80k miles Diamond Customers – Increased from 80k to 160k miles

Click here to access the promotion website and note that it is only valid until 9 pm today, January 17, 2022.

Take note

As stated at the beginning, transferring miles between accounts usually doesn’t pay off. However, it can be a useful way out for those who need to issue tickets and don’t have enough miles in their account.

Regulation Promotion of Transfers of Smiles Miles between Accounts

By clicking on this link and then on “Read the full terms and conditions” you can access the promotion regulation.

To know more

