‘Some workers want to go back to how they used to live’, says Bolsonaro about Lula

President Jair Bolsonaro used a good part of his dialogue with militants in the playpen of Palácio da Alvorada, on the afternoon of this Monday 17, to extol the supposed technical character of his ministry and to criticize the popular support for ex-President Lula, leader of the polls on the October elections.

When attacking what he considers mistakes of the Lula administrations, the former captain said that, despite this, “some workers want to go back to what they used to live in”.

“God saved us from socialism. Now, kids who largely support (Lula), don’t know what that government was,” Bolsonaro told his supporters. “I caught Brazil with serious ethical, moral and economic problems. And do you want to go back to what it was before?”

As usual, he did not use data to justify the accusations, but claimed that “[com] two more years of PT, if I didn’t have the impeachment [em 2016], I think there would be no more return”.

When rebutting criticism for refusing to participate in debates before the 2nd round of the 2018 elections, he evoked the attack carried out by Adélio Bispo, in Juiz de Fora (MG), in September of that year.

“People say: ‘Oh, you’re going to run away from the debate’. I had a knife in the stomach. There’s no use in the guy talking nonsense to me. The guy asks pumpkin, I answer pineapple,” Bolsonaro said on Monday.

The strategy of avoiding direct confrontation with Fernando Haddad (PT) worked and Bolsonaro received 57.8 million votes in the second round, compared to 47 million for the professor and former mayor of São Paulo.

At the time, the then PSL candidate was swimming in the polls. On October 10, 2018, two days after the 1st round, a Datafolha survey projected Bolsonaro with 58% of valid votes in the 2nd round, compared to 42% for Haddad. On October 23, six days before the 2nd round, the scenario was maintained. Ibope poll showed Bolsonaro with 57% of valid votes, against 43% for Haddad.

Attending debates in 2018, therefore, would have the potential to harm the far-right candidate’s campaign and could do little to help it. For 2022, however, the scenario is announced with different characteristics, and Bolsonaro, at least lip service, is willing to participate in debates, especially against Lula, who leads the race.